Cheap Vodkas That Are Actually Worth Buying

Vodka is one of those spirits that follows us throughout life. We may go through a whiskey phase, but vodka is typically there from the beginning when we start taking shots and mixing drinks. Moreover, it's easy to bring to get-togethers or order with some soda when you're unsure what to drink at the bar. You probably wouldn't want to see the figures, but imagine adding up all the money you've spent on vodka. There must be some cheaper way to fuel our libation indulgences. After all, what's the real difference between cheap and expensive vodka?

You may wonder if all vodka is gluten-free (it generally is, but always read the label, especially if it's a flavored version), but otherwise, not that much changes between brands. The spirit is distilled, and while it can be produced from corn, potatoes, or other grains, the most important consideration is usually that it doesn't taste like bleach. In fact, the whole point of vodka is to be as clean and tasteless as possible. We're looking for something that will go down just as smooth as it will go easy on our wallets — something tasty that won't lead to horrible hangovers, regardless if it's bottom-shelf or well.

Luckily for us, beverage industry veteran and cocktails expert April Wachtel took us through some of the best cheap vodkas that don't sacrifice quality. Founder of Cheeky Cocktails – a highly-regarded cocktail batching, delivery, and educational service — Wachtel reminded us that "most decent-quality vodkas are very versatile, so it's about finding what works best for you." Take a look at some of the top budget-friendly vodka choices below.