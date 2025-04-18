Should You Be Adding Vodka To Your Meat Marinade?

Many meat marinades may include a boozy element, but wine, whiskey, and tequila seem to be among the more popular options. What, then, of vodka? Does it, too, have a role to play in a marinade? To get some input on this question, The Takeout turned to Russell Kook, who works as executive chef at a Chicago restaurant known as The Bellevue. As Kook told us, the vodka marinade situation is a complicated one. "Not all alcohols work the same way in marinades," he advised.

If you're going with a more acidic alcohol such as wine or tequila, Kook explained that the acid can help to break down the muscle fibers, making meat less tough. Vodka, however, may have a pH that hovers around 7.0, thus straddling the line between acid and alkaline. Whiskey, which is actually on the alkaline side, is added to marinades strictly for flavor, but Kook called vodka "pretty neutral." Not only doesn't it tenderize, he pointed out, but it also doesn't add much taste of its own. Instead, as he clarified, "Its main role is to act as a flavor carrier, helping other ingredients penetrate more deeply into the meat."