Is Vodka Actually Gluten-Free?

If you're avoiding gluten for dietary purposes, that means you also need to look closely at what's in your beverages — including spirits. That's why zooming in on specific categories of spirits is important, especially if you're an adult beverage drinker. One pillar of the hard alcohol world is vodka, which is useful for its all-purpose neutral flavor. What's notable about vodka in terms of gluten is that not only can it be made with gluten-free starch sources such as potatoes, but it can also be made with gluten-containing ingredients such as barley or wheat.

While that seems like a hard pass, the truth is that pure distilled vodka actually doesn't contain any gluten at all. That's because the distillation process completely separates the end product from the offending wheat protein you're trying to avoid. That means other purely distilled hard alcoholic beverages like rums, tequilas, and whiskeys are gluten-free, but just like anything else, you're going to need to read the fine print. There are still cases in which you might need to watch carefully, depending on your level of gluten intolerance.