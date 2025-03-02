Is Vodka Actually Gluten-Free?
If you're avoiding gluten for dietary purposes, that means you also need to look closely at what's in your beverages — including spirits. That's why zooming in on specific categories of spirits is important, especially if you're an adult beverage drinker. One pillar of the hard alcohol world is vodka, which is useful for its all-purpose neutral flavor. What's notable about vodka in terms of gluten is that not only can it be made with gluten-free starch sources such as potatoes, but it can also be made with gluten-containing ingredients such as barley or wheat.
While that seems like a hard pass, the truth is that pure distilled vodka actually doesn't contain any gluten at all. That's because the distillation process completely separates the end product from the offending wheat protein you're trying to avoid. That means other purely distilled hard alcoholic beverages like rums, tequilas, and whiskeys are gluten-free, but just like anything else, you're going to need to read the fine print. There are still cases in which you might need to watch carefully, depending on your level of gluten intolerance.
Flavored vodkas may contain gluten
If you're a fan of flavored vodkas, it's best to look closely at the label. That's because any manufactured drink containing additives can potentially include ingredients with gluten in them, though those chances may vary depending on the product. This is just one of those cases where if you're trying to stay totally gluten-free, you might want to add your own fruit or flavorings to create your vodka fusions at home.
If you're looking for other gluten-free alcoholic beverages, many ciders and wines are gluten-free by nature, but it's best to avoid beer, which is generally brewed using grain products (unless it's specifically made to be gluten-free). Otherwise, if you're sticking to plain old vodka, you should generally be fine — but just like anything else, take a close peek at that label in case there are any hidden ingredients you might want to know about.