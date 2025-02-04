Is Bourbon Actually Considered Gluten-Free?

Celiac disease and gluten intolerance are a serious issue for many, and you might be wondering how this will affect your choice of alcoholic beverages. Many beers, unless designated gluten-free, are considered off-limits as they're almost always brewed with some form of grain. But, what about grain-based liquors like bourbon?

Fortunately, for those seeking a sip of the dark and strong spirit, bourbon is indeed gluten-free. While it is generally distilled from corn, varieties containing wheat (called "wheated" bourbons) also exist. But, thanks to the distillation process, even wheated bourbons are gluten-free. During distillation, all gluten molecules are removed, so the finished drink will be safe for you to consume.

That being said, there are other details to take into consideration when picking out a gluten-free bourbon, so be sure to look closely at the bottle to see if there are any added ingredients. Flavored or pre-mixed drinks can potentially include items that contain trace amounts of gluten, so you can't be totally sure you're in the clear unless you pay attention to the fine print.