Is Bourbon Actually Considered Gluten-Free?
Celiac disease and gluten intolerance are a serious issue for many, and you might be wondering how this will affect your choice of alcoholic beverages. Many beers, unless designated gluten-free, are considered off-limits as they're almost always brewed with some form of grain. But, what about grain-based liquors like bourbon?
Fortunately, for those seeking a sip of the dark and strong spirit, bourbon is indeed gluten-free. While it is generally distilled from corn, varieties containing wheat (called "wheated" bourbons) also exist. But, thanks to the distillation process, even wheated bourbons are gluten-free. During distillation, all gluten molecules are removed, so the finished drink will be safe for you to consume.
That being said, there are other details to take into consideration when picking out a gluten-free bourbon, so be sure to look closely at the bottle to see if there are any added ingredients. Flavored or pre-mixed drinks can potentially include items that contain trace amounts of gluten, so you can't be totally sure you're in the clear unless you pay attention to the fine print.
All distilled liquors are technically gluten-free
Not only is bourbon gluten-free, but all distilled beverages are considered gluten-free due to distillation. This includes drinks with heavy grain presences, like rye whiskey. That being said, if you're concerned about gluten, you'll still want to be mindful of what might be added to the spirit post-distillation. Celiac.com, an online resource center for those suffering from celiac and gluten-intolerant conditions, notes that despite the natural separation of gluten in distilled beverages, some people have still reported reactions and sensitivities to whiskeys and bourbons.
For those who want to be extra careful, yet still imbibe now and again, there are alternate bases for hard alcohol that don't involve gluten, such as potatoes (for drinks like vodka), sorghum (a gluten-free cereal crop), and others. But for the most part, bourbon should be a safe bet. As long as your bitters (Angostura bitters are gluten-free), garnishes, and sweeteners do not contain gluten, you can kick back and relax with your cocktail.