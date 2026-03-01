For The Best Seafood Boil Every Time, This Is The Most Important Thing To Keep In Mind

From the seasonings to the array of ingredients to the beverage you'll enjoy when it's all done, there's a lot to consider when putting together a seafood boil. However, one of the biggest mistakes you can make when making a seafood boil is not paying attention to quality. If the crab, shrimp, crawfish, and assorted mollusks aren't good on their own, there is no amount of Cajun seasoning, butter, sausage, or fresh lemon that can make up for it.

If you're not able to buy from a fishmonger or specialty shop, hitting up one of the best grocery stores for finding quality seafood is the next best option. Have a chat with the person behind the counter so that you can get more information about freshness, quality, sourcing, and seasonality — they're the experts and can usually guide you towards options that have the best price-to-quality ratio. If you're buying from the refrigerated case or freezer at a supermarket, look for packaging labeled with specific information, like when the seafood was harvested, where it was sourced from, and how it was processed.

When shopping, it's very important to look for signs that the seafood isn't fresh. Some cues will vary depending on which little creature you're eyeing, but one marker of quality is universal: All seafood should smell pleasant. It should have a scent reminiscent of a fresh sea breeze — salty, clean, and mild. There should be no odor of pungent fishiness, ammonia, or sourness, which is true for both fresh and defrosted seafood.