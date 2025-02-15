The Biggest Mistake You Can Make When Making A Seafood Boil

When you're making a seafood boil, adding everything to the pot at once is only going to give you overcooked seafood, mushy vegetables, or undercooked potatoes. It's tempting since you're going to eat everything together anyway, and it might even feel like an efficient use of time ... but it's not. In fact, the biggest mistake you can make when preparing a seafood boil is to throw all your ingredients in at the same time.

Timing is everything. Each ingredient has its own cooking time, and adding them in the proper order ensures every component is perfectly done when served. For example, potatoes and corn require a longer time to cook, but shrimp and crab legs only need a few minutes. It may seem obvious, but you'd be surprised how many people let it kind of simmer all together like you would a beef stew.

A great seafood boil isn't just about the seafood; it's about layers of flavor built with the right timing and technique. There are a number of different types of seafood boils, but we'll stick with a classic take — start with the potatoes, then add corn and sausage, and finish with quick-cooking shellfish like shrimp, crab, and crawfish.