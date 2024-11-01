How To Properly Crack Open And Eat Crawfish

The saying goes that "good things come to those who wait," but we think that even better things come to those who have the gumption to crack open a crawfish. Plus, dipping your claws into a crawfish boil isn't as hard as it may seem. After just a few cracks and snaps, the treasure is yours.

First, grab the crawfish with both hands and face it sideways. For the first and perhaps most gruesome part, detach the head from the rest of the body by bending and snapping it or by twisting it off. The head houses juices that have a delicious flavor, so suck out its contents (okay, maybe this is more gruesome) or save it to suck it later when the rest of the meat is released. To get to the meat in the body, remove the top three layers of shell. Then, grab the end of its tail and bend the crawfish against its curl. Now, the loosened meat can be sucked directly from the shell.