12 Unexpected Ways To Use Eggshells In Your Kitchen

You probably don't think much about eggshells when you're cooking or baking. Sometimes, sure, they're a nuisance, like if you crack an egg and a piece of shell breaks off into your bowl or pan. Then, you're stuck fishing around for the piece as it seems to effortlessly evade you among the other ingredients in your dish (which is only one of several reasons why you should always crack eggs into their own separate bowl). If you do think about eggshells to any greater degree, it's probably in relation to the risk of salmonella. It's no secret that, in some cases, salmonella can live on eggshells, posing a potential health and safety risk.

However, you can remove the risk of egg-associated pathogens through a simple cooking process (because salmonella easily dies when heated to as little as 131 degrees Fahrenheit, so long as you cook it long enough). Once you do, eggshells become so much more than just a nuisance or an afterthought, or something to toss in the trash. They become a handy, do-it-all tool in the kitchen with so many unexpected uses. Here's how to harness the power of something that's often considered mere food waste; after you give a few of these potential tricks a try, you may just discover that, yes, sometimes one cook's trash is another's treasure.