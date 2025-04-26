The Egg Cracking Mistake That Can Completely Ruin Your Recipe

Eggs are a staple in dishes all over the world, thanks to their rich flavor, binding properties, and significant health benefits. If you're regularly cooking or baking, getting through a carton of eggs doesn't take long (though it might be hard to find them in the first place), which inevitably means a lot of egg cracking. Of course, how you crack an egg definitely matters, but where you crack it is just as important. If you're adding your egg to other ingredients, it's best to crack it into a separate bowl first.

On the off chance that there's something wrong with your egg, this method helps you avoid ruining the entire recipe — and nobody likes waste. It's also much easier to fetch out any eggshell fragments this way, which can often end up mixed in with the egg when you crack it. Yes, this method requires one extra bowl to clean, but it's a great way to avoid a kitchen mishap.