Yes, How You Crack An Egg Really Does Matter

It's a common kitchen mishap: you crack an egg on the rim of a bowl, and when you pull it apart above it, there are tiny shell fragments in your egg. To avoid the tedious mess of trying to pull bits of shell out of raw eggs, there is a better way to crack them: flat against the countertop.

Rather than using the rim, use your hands to hit the egg against your kitchen counter, trying to strike somewhere toward the middle of it. Ideally it will only take one strike to create a crack; once you have it, gently press your thumbs into the crack, separate the shell, and allow the innards to slip out.

Kitchen routines can be difficult to switch up once we become set in our ways. But for kitchen cleanliness, food safety, and — once you get the hang of it — convenience, the clear superiority of cracking eggs on a countertop will change how you cook.