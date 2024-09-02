What Happens If You Eat Eggshells?

We've all done it. We've bitten into a hard boiled egg or a plate of scrambled eggs and crunched on a piece of eggshell that we somehow missed. It's an alarming sensation at first, since your immediate thought probably involves an emergency trip to the dentist until you realize you simply ate a bit of shell. But is that actually a big deal?

Fortunately, it's not, and in fact, it might actually be good for you. That's because eggshells contain an essential mineral that helps our bodies stay healthy: calcium. They consist of about 95% calcium carbonate, with the remainder being iron, zinc, potassium, and sodium. Findings released in a journal article from 2018 published in Maternal & Child Nutrition say that chicken eggshells have a high calcium content of 380 milligrams of calcium per gram with a nearly 40% bioavailability (meaning what can be absorbed by our bodies). That detail is important, because an eggshell's calcium content is what's beneficial. Calcium is a basic component of our bodies like teeth, nails, and yes — our bones. The calcium can hopefully keep them strong, because dense bones make for sturdy ones that are less prone to being fractured.

