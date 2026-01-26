No, You Really Shouldn't Sharpen Your Blender With Eggshells — Here's Why

There's something to be said about heeding the wisdom of previous generations — just make sure to avoid falsehoods portrayed as sage advice. Some old-school kitchen hacks are about as reliable as the questionable culinary tips on social media (No, TikTok, pickles in Dr Pepper isn't good, and sharpening kitchen knives with aluminum foil doesn't work). One tidbit of knowledge that was passed down over time, and was somehow accepted as legitimate, insists that putting eggshells in a poorly functioning blender will sharpen the blades and improve its performance. Yet, according to Matt Abdoo — the executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ featuring locations in Boston, New York, and Florida — the whole concept is a bunch of hooey.

While the idea might seem plausible at first glance, running a blender with eggshells could do more harm than good. "I don't believe blending eggshells sharpens blades -– if anything, it does the opposite by slowly dulling or damaging them over time," Abdoo said. "It's one of those kitchen myths that sounds clever, but is actually misleading."

The truth is, blender blades aren't supposed to be all that sharp in the first place. "They are more blunt and designed to create a vortex to bring whatever you are pureeing to pulverize it," Abdoo said. Well, if dull blades aren't to blame, why isn't my refreshing breakfast smoothie coming out with a consistently creamy texture? "If you are having any issues with your blender not performing well, it is usually due to a worn-out motor or bearings, a low-horsepower model, or worn or broken seals preventing that vortex from being created at the highest level," Abdoo explained. "Rarely is it due to the blades not being 'sharp.'"