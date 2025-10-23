Why You Shouldn't Use This Aluminum Foil Hack To Sharpen Dull Knives

A sharp knife is a chef's best friend. It slices and dices through foods like butter, creating perfectly sized ingredients destined to become your next culinary gem. Dull knives, on the other hand, are your worst enemy. They require the user to exert more force when cutting, which reinforces bad knife skills and increases the risk of injury from slippage. Truth be told, most people should be sharpening their kitchen knives more often. But without a bona fide sharpener (the honing rod in your knife block doesn't qualify), what's a person to do?

Some crafty folks online claim to have devised a way to fine-tune dull knives using only a humble piece of aluminum foil. The idea is that by either folding it over many times or crumpling it into a ball, one can run the foil down the length of the knife, giving the blade an acute edge. However, according to an expert on keeping knives sharp, Timo Horl, the founder and CEO of knife sharpener brand HORL, the notion that a ball of aluminum foil can enhance dull knives is a bunch of hokum. "I do not recommend sharpening knives with aluminum foil," he said. "It won't work, and it can also be dangerous."

Horl explained in detail why this "clever" hack is bogus. "The idea of sharpening knives with aluminum foil is essentially a myth. The truth is, since aluminum foil is much softer than knife steel, it can't meaningfully reshape or sharpen the edge of a blade," he said. "Proper sharpening requires removing material from the edge, which calls for hard materials like diamond or sharpening stones. When a knife is truly dull, aluminum foil won't make a difference — proper sharpening with the right tools is necessary."