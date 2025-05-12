Next Time You Grill Some Veggies, Grab A Roll Of Aluminum Foil

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The words backyard barbecue might bring to mind thoughts of juicy grilled steaks, chicken, and burgers, but there are other things you can throw on a grill besides meat. Vegetables, in particular, can benefit from this method of cooking as long as you take certain precautions. The best way to prepare vegetables for the grill isn't to slather them with oil and throw them on the grates. This would be a major mistake, as they may wind up greasy and flabby, not to mention the increased risk of flare-ups. But you don't want to cook your vegetables naked, either, since they might get too dry. As a better alternative, vegan chef Lloyd Rose of the food blog Plantcrazii suggests wrapping them in aluminum foil so they retain their flavor.

According to Rose, author of "Island Vegan: 75 Flavorful Recipes from the Caribbean: Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, Dominican Republic," encasing vegetables in a foil packet will allow them to steam cook. As he told The Takeout, "Using this method is key with vegetables that dry out easily like zucchini, asparagus, and eggplant." As a bonus, small and thin vegetables won't slip through the grill grates when they're safe inside a foil wrapper.