No, That Metal Honing Rod In Your Knife Block Isn't A Sharpener

Knife sets, particularly those that come with a countertop block, usually include a long metal rod that is clearly not intended for cutting. Some call them knife sharpeners, and while they are used against the blades of knives, they are not sharpeners. They're called honing steels, and they help keep the edge of your knife straight.

Even if you have pieced together your knives and don't have a knife block, you should have a honing steel on hand to keep your well-chosen chef's knife in good shape. Every time you use your knives for slicing, dicing, or chopping, the sharp blade microscopically begins to bend and lean. Over time, the edge becomes dull and doesn't cut as well as it used to, especially if you're making the major knife mistake of using it to scrape your cutting board.

Honing steels should be used every time you pull out your knife, right before you start cutting your ingredients. By continuously sliding the knife blade down the steel, you are straightening that edge out, which makes the knife cut better. Knife sharpeners, on the other hand, actually remove metal fibers from your knives, essentially shaving the blade. Honing steels don't shave off any metal — they just reshape.