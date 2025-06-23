Chances Are, You Should Sharpen Your Knives More Often

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"You need, for God's sake, a decent chef's knife." Recognize this quote? Chances are, if you're reading this website or flipped through the pages of the 2000 New York Times Bestseller "Kitchen Confidential," you'll know it's none other than Saint Anthony Bourdain, the late chef and author who had strong opinions on everything — including his favorite brand of kitchen knives. It's not enough to purchase the right knife, however. You've also got to know how to take care of them.

Here's the thing most home cooks don't realize: dull knives are way more dangerous and frustrating than sharp ones. If you haven't sharpened your knives in a while (or ever), it's time to change that.

Now, we're not talking about a honing steel, which is a metal rod that helps align and straighten the edge of a knife. Sharpening actually removes a small amount of metal to create a new, razor-fine edge. Over time, your knife's edge wears down from chopping, washing, and regular use. That once-smooth blade starts to curve and round at the microscopic level, making it harder to cut precisely and safely.

So, how often should you sharpen? It depends on how often you cook. As a general rule, most home cooks should aim for at least twice a year. If you cook daily, once every few months might be better. You don't need to get fancy or invest in an expensive sharpening setup, either.