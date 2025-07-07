Ice Isn't Actually Enough To Sharpen Blender Blades — Here's What To Use Instead

Before you start sharpening your blender blades, you might want to consider whether this really needs to be done. Some manufacturers, such as Ninja, explicitly state that their blades should never be sharpened. If you really feel that dull blades are impeding your blender's performance, however, you might be able to purchase a replacement part. An Oster-compatible replacement blade assembly complete with jar base cap and O-rings costs just $8.49 on Amazon, and that retailer also sells blades to fit different blender brands (including Ninja).

If you still want to DIY your blade sharpening as Courtney Cole suggested, you'll need a sharpening stone, honing rod, or sandpaper. First, clean the blender — it's probably nasty if you haven't been washing it with soap and water. If you don't want to cut your fingers on the blades (which may be a hint that they don't need sharpening), you can also clean them by filling the blender partway with soap and water and letting it run for a few seconds. Disassemble the appliance and let the blades dry, then hold them up so the light hits them. If you look closely, you'll see that each blade is slightly slanted, or beveled. Gently run your grinding tool of choice across the edge in the direction of the slant until the blade gets shinier. This means that a new (and sharper) layer of metal has been exposed.

Once your blender blades are nice and sharp, here's a tip for making them stay that way: Instead of dulling the blades on ice cubes to make frozen drinks, use your ice cream maker for all your summer cocktail needs.