Your Blender Is (Probably) Nasty – Especially If You Don't Do This

You've got a long day ahead and time is scarce. All you want to do is whip up a quick smoothie, get on with your life, and save a bit of time while you're at it. So instead of doing a thorough cleaning job on your trusty blender, you turn on the hot water to give it a quick rinse, thinking that because there's no residue in sight, all is well. But, is it though?

As a recent viral TikTok video pointed out, rinsing your blender isn't enough. Food residue that hides under the blade or in the crevices doesn't just magically disappear. Over time, it can rot, smell, or even attract bugs. If you're not already washing your blender with soap and warm water after each use, this is your official wake-up call.

You don't need a fancy system or anything; just a little soap, attention to detail, and maybe a rubber spatula to help you reach those stubborn corners. Disassembling any removable parts, scrubbing the nooks and crannies, and letting everything dry completely before reassembling goes a long way. It's a small step that can save you from a gross surprise when you go to use your blender in the future. Also, there's no reason not to step up your kitchen hygiene in general. Don't let bad habits get in the way of a good smoothie, especially if you're making them the right way.