Why You Should Never Put Eggshells Down The Drain

If you have a plain drain in your kitchen sink, you have to be careful not to let anything but microscopic food scraps slip down it. With a garbage disposal, you may be much more cavalier about allowing it to take care of kitchen waste, since after all, that's what it's there for. Even so, there are a number of items you should never put down the drain even if it's equipped with a disposal. These include grease, which could build up and clog the pipes, and bones, which might lead to the disposal unit needing potentially expensive repairs. Eggshells, too, are a no-no for garbage disposals for several different reasons.

Eggs' hard outer shells, when pulverized, can accumulate in your drain over time because they don't break down quickly. When enough of them pile up in there, you may be looking at a stoppage. The soft membrane inside the shells can also shred into strands that wrap around the disposal's blades, impacting its ability to function.

You may have some success using a plumber's snake to clear out a sink clog caused by eggshells. Pouring vinegar down the drain might help to dissolve the shells as well, but it may take overnight (or even longer) to work. If you don't have success with either method and your go-to drain cleaning product isn't working, you may need to use some DIY plumbing skills to disassemble the disposal unit or call in a professional to do the job.