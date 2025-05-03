Why You Should Never Put Eggshells Down The Drain
If you have a plain drain in your kitchen sink, you have to be careful not to let anything but microscopic food scraps slip down it. With a garbage disposal, you may be much more cavalier about allowing it to take care of kitchen waste, since after all, that's what it's there for. Even so, there are a number of items you should never put down the drain even if it's equipped with a disposal. These include grease, which could build up and clog the pipes, and bones, which might lead to the disposal unit needing potentially expensive repairs. Eggshells, too, are a no-no for garbage disposals for several different reasons.
Eggs' hard outer shells, when pulverized, can accumulate in your drain over time because they don't break down quickly. When enough of them pile up in there, you may be looking at a stoppage. The soft membrane inside the shells can also shred into strands that wrap around the disposal's blades, impacting its ability to function.
You may have some success using a plumber's snake to clear out a sink clog caused by eggshells. Pouring vinegar down the drain might help to dissolve the shells as well, but it may take overnight (or even longer) to work. If you don't have success with either method and your go-to drain cleaning product isn't working, you may need to use some DIY plumbing skills to disassemble the disposal unit or call in a professional to do the job.
What you can do with eggshells instead
Since using your garbage disposal isn't a good way to dispose of eggshells, what should you do with them? You can, of course, toss them in the trash, although composting would be more eco-friendly, assuming you have the right setup to do this. (If you live in a small space and don't do much gardening, it may not be feasible, and that's okay. Eggs aren't the worst thing to wind up in a landfill.) If you want to get creative, though, there are plenty of other things you could do with this waste product. For starters, you can actually eat eggshells. Once they're thoroughly dry, they can be crushed into a powder and used as a dietary supplement. Just half a shell can supply your daily dose of calcium. To be on the safe side, however, you may want to boil the shells first to kill off any bacteria.
Crushed eggshells can also be added to coffee before brewing to make it taste less bitter, while they make a great abrasive for scrubbing stained pots and pans. Eggshell halves can also be used as seed starters. Once the seedlings are ready to be transplanted, they can go in the ground, eggshells and all. Eggshells can even be used in the laundry — enclose a few pieces in a small mesh bag with a slice or two of lemon and add the bag to a load to help keep whites whiter. This combo helps prevent soap from building up and turning sheets and clothes a dingy gray.