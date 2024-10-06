Avoid Putting These Foods And Scraps Down Your Drain At All Costs

We've all been there. You're staring at a sink full of dirty dishes after a long day and the temptation to pour everything down the drain is real. Surely the pipes can handle it just this once, right? After all, you've already cooked, why spend ages cleaning? Unfortunately, your kitchen sink isn't as understanding — or forgiving.

You see, not all food waste is meant to go down the drain. Certain foods and scraps can damage your garbage disposal, clog pipes, or even contaminate water supplies. Although you might get away with it a few times, those seemingly harmless decisions can come back to haunt you. All it takes is one stubborn scrap (or an accumulation of small offenders) to create a plumbing nightmare.

If you want to save yourself from a drain disaster (and a hefty plumbing bill), you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll explore foods and scraps you should avoid putting down the sink at all costs. Some of these are obvious, while others may surprise you, so read on to keep those pipes — and that conscience — clear.