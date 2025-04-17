Why You Need To Put In The Extra Work And Temper Your Chocolate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Temper is one of those words with a zillion different meanings. If you're a person, it refers to your mood, while a well-tempered clavier is either a collection of compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach or an in-tune antique keyboard. Even in cooking, tempering has different meanings, since tempering a steak so it can cook more evenly simply involves bringing it to room temperature, whereas tempering chocolate ... can be kind of complicated. But still quite necessary since this process of carefully controlling the temperature as chocolate melts is important for both the texture and appearance of your homemade candy.

There are two main reasons why chocolate needs to be tempered. The first has to do with replicating that smooth, shiny finish that you see when you open a box of chocolates or even unwrap a candy bar. If you just melt chocolate the usual way and use it to dip a strawberry or a cake pop, the finish will be duller, more matte than high-gloss. Should you take the time to temper the chocolate before dipping, your end product will look a lot more professional.

The second reason, however, has a much more practical application. Tempered chocolate, like M&Ms, will "melt in your mouth, not in your hand." This means that eating your candy will be a lot less messy, and maybe for once you won't be stuck Googling how to get chocolate stains out of a white shirt.