Why You Should Never Store Coffee Beans In The Fridge
Most folks who use whole beans to make their coffee insist it's the only option for a premium cup of joe. Still, just using fresh-ground beans doesn't always yield the best results. Grinding them correctly, using filtered water, and the brewing method all contribute to creating a rich, invigorating beverage. Yet, according to Lauren Abendroth, the director of research and development at Death Wish Coffee Co., how the beans are stored can make or break your morning ritual before any other factors are in play.
Abendroth warned that when people store those caffeinated kernels in the fridge, they are setting themselves up for disappointment. " ... They absorb moisture and aromas from surrounding foods, which accelerates oxidation and imparts undesirable flavors to your coffee," she said. "This happens because coffee beans are hygroscopic, meaning they absorb moisture from the air, and porous, giving them the ability to trap volatile compounds, both good and bad."
Instead of the refrigerator, look to something more along the lines of a pantry. That will keep the beans away from all the outside elements that can cause your jolt juice to taste off. "The ideal storage conditions for coffee beans are in a cool, dry place and in an airtight container," Abendroth said. "Storing coffee this way minimizes exposure to air, moisture, and heat fluctuations, all of which can lead to oxidation and, ultimately, the staling of your coffee beans."
Coffee beans don't last as long as you might think
Before a bag of coffee beans is opened, it can sit around for about a year without the quality degrading. While storing them correctly will help them last as long as possible, Lauren Abendroth noted that it's impossible to make them last indefinitely. "Coffee staling is inevitable due to the oxygen and moisture present in the air, which trigger oxidation reactions," she said. "All we can do is minimize exposure to air and moisture as much as possible."
Once the seal on the bag is broken, however, the shelf life drops significantly, even if they're the best coffee beans. "When stored properly, coffee beans can stay fresh for two to four weeks after being opened," she said. Given the average number of cups you get from a bag of coffee beans, that shouldn't be a problem for regular java drinkers.
But bear in mind that the range is for whole beans. Folks who prefer the simplicity of using a pre-ground product have much less time to use it up. "Ground coffee will stale faster because it has more surface area; for maximum freshness, try to enjoy your ground coffee within five days of opening," Abendroth said.