Why You Should Never Store Coffee Beans In The Fridge

Most folks who use whole beans to make their coffee insist it's the only option for a premium cup of joe. Still, just using fresh-ground beans doesn't always yield the best results. Grinding them correctly, using filtered water, and the brewing method all contribute to creating a rich, invigorating beverage. Yet, according to Lauren Abendroth, the director of research and development at Death Wish Coffee Co., how the beans are stored can make or break your morning ritual before any other factors are in play.

Abendroth warned that when people store those caffeinated kernels in the fridge, they are setting themselves up for disappointment. " ... They absorb moisture and aromas from surrounding foods, which accelerates oxidation and imparts undesirable flavors to your coffee," she said. "This happens because coffee beans are hygroscopic, meaning they absorb moisture from the air, and porous, giving them the ability to trap volatile compounds, both good and bad."

Instead of the refrigerator, look to something more along the lines of a pantry. That will keep the beans away from all the outside elements that can cause your jolt juice to taste off. "The ideal storage conditions for coffee beans are in a cool, dry place and in an airtight container," Abendroth said. "Storing coffee this way minimizes exposure to air, moisture, and heat fluctuations, all of which can lead to oxidation and, ultimately, the staling of your coffee beans."