How Many Cups Of Coffee You Can Get From An Average Bag Of Beans
More than 65% of American adults drink three cups of coffee a day, according to a 2025 survey done by the National Coffee Association. It doesn't take a mathematical genius to know that's tons of coffee brewed and slurped day in and day out. If you're drinking coffee at that average pace, you might have noticed the standard 12-ounce bag of coffee doesn't last much longer than a week. You can only expect to get about 21, 10-ounce cups of coffee from your standard grocery bag.
The brewing ratio, or basically the amount of coffee compared to the amount of water, determines how strong your coffee is. Ultimately, your go-to brewing ratio also determines how quickly you'll go through a bag of coffee. How flavorful the coffee grounds or whole beans are can also influence the amount you need to use. For the freshest coffee, avoid buying your beans at the grocery store and instead pay a visit to a local cafe or roaster.
The golden ratio for great coffee
Most baristas will tell you to aim for a coffee-to-water ratio of 1-to-18, which will yield the aforementioned 21 cups per bag. Without getting too technical, this is about the right proportion because of how water extracts the flavor compounds from coffee at different concentrations. However, it is important to note that there is no set-in-stone, one-size-fits-all brewing ratio, since coffee preferences are highly unique.
Additionally, the optimal brewing ratio depends on your brewing method. Pour over methods, like the Kalita Wave or Chemex, are better at about 1-to-16, which makes them more flavorful and concentrated but also means you go through your coffee in about five or six days instead of seven. A French press is generally best at a 1-to-15 ratio, as it is designed for rich, deep cups of coffee. But this also shaves off another day or so, clocking you in at about five days per bag of coffee. Things really change when it's espresso, which usually is closer to a 1-to-2 brewing ratio.
Whatever your preferred method, we recommend using a scale to brew the most enjoyable cup of coffee. Weighing your beans with either a regular old kitchen scale or a specialized coffee scale is a great way to ensure you're getting the most out of each bag of coffee, even if it only lasts a few days.