How Many Cups Of Coffee You Can Get From An Average Bag Of Beans

Most baristas will tell you to aim for a coffee-to-water ratio of 1-to-18, which will yield the aforementioned 21 cups per bag. Without getting too technical, this is about the right proportion because of how water extracts the flavor compounds from coffee at different concentrations. However, it is important to note that there is no set-in-stone, one-size-fits-all brewing ratio, since coffee preferences are highly unique.

Additionally, the optimal brewing ratio depends on your brewing method. Pour over methods, like the Kalita Wave or Chemex, are better at about 1-to-16, which makes them more flavorful and concentrated but also means you go through your coffee in about five or six days instead of seven. A French press is generally best at a 1-to-15 ratio, as it is designed for rich, deep cups of coffee. But this also shaves off another day or so, clocking you in at about five days per bag of coffee. Things really change when it's espresso, which usually is closer to a 1-to-2 brewing ratio.

Whatever your preferred method, we recommend using a scale to brew the most enjoyable cup of coffee. Weighing your beans with either a regular old kitchen scale or a specialized coffee scale is a great way to ensure you're getting the most out of each bag of coffee, even if it only lasts a few days.