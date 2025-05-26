For The Freshest Coffee, Avoid Buying Your Beans At The Grocery Store

The difference between good and bad coffee depends on several factors, one of which is human error. While there are plenty of mistakes that worsen your cup of joe (such as improper extraction and using old beans), there are also ways to make it taste fresher and more delicious. Chief among these methods is quite simple — when you buy coffee beans, don't get them from a grocery store.

Whole beans producing a higher quality cup of coffee than pre-ground alternatives, but they should be used soon after roasting to ensure you get the freshest drink possible. Using coffee beans between five and 30 days after they've been roasted should give you the best results. After 30 days, oxidation begins to heavily impact the quality. A process brought about by extended oxygen exposure, oxidation weakens and worsens the flavors and aromas. You may not know if store-bought bags of coffee beans could've been roasted long before they reach your kitchen, especially if they don't display a roast date. You should stay away from them whenever possible. Instead, visiting coffee shops that roast their own coffee beans in-house gives you more certainty regarding the freshness of the beans you're using.