How Unfiltered Water Can Ruin Even The Best Coffee Beans

Making coffee sounds like a fairly simple ordeal: grind beans and pour hot water. Anyone who loves the drink, however, knows that getting a perfect cup of coffee is not that simple. The magic's in the details in both a good and bad way. There are countless ways to mess up your coffee, but most come down to tiny mistakes which have disastrous results. Similarly, if you pay attention to the small things, you can get a superior cup with little extra effort. One factor that most people overlook is water. Matt Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert cautions against using tap water.

"Tap water is hugely influenced by the mineral content in terms of flavor. You may have heard of 'hard' or 'soft' water, referring to having more or less dissolved minerals," Woodburn-Simmonds told The Takeout. "Hard water can easily contribute to over-extracted coffee and sometimes adds a metallic taste. It will also dull the natural acidity of the beans." The coffee expert speaks from experience, saying, "As someone who grew up in a soft water area, drinking 'hard' water is quite a change and has a vastly different taste."

So, what can you do? Put a water filter to work. "Filtered water is ideal as it doesn't contain too many minerals or any chemicals that will affect the final flavor of the cup. You want to use this neutral water whenever you brew coffee."