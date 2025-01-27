11 Best Coffee Beans For Blonde Roast Fans

With such a sweet name, it may seem that the blonde coffee naming is little more than a cute marketing ploy. Admittedly, I may have believed the same in the past. However, blonde roasts are a variety of lightly roasted coffee that is the lightest of roasts. This means that the beans will be lighter in colors, resulting in the coffee product also being lighter, but not as light as if you had poured in cream. Starbucks, for one, has been introducing blonde roast espresso as the default coffee in some select beverages, like the cortado, a brand new espresso drink to Starbucks menus.

I've noticed that companies often won't label its lightest roasted coffee as blonde, but rather couple them in with the light roast category. For the purposes of remaining true to what blonde coffee drinkers want, I went with testing coffees that were specifically labeled as blonde roasts. Where possible, I also wanted to highlight roasters that may be new to you or run relatively small operations. Purchasing from smaller roasters feels so special because you're supporting a business built on passion, and it comes through in the coffee.

To keep coffee sampling the same where possible, I used 18 grams of fresh coffee, pressed at around 8 or 9 bars for espresso on a Flair Pro 3 manual lever espresso maker and aimed for an output of about 38 grams. I had to dial in many of these coffees on grind size, but I always began at a setting of 22 on my DF54 single dose coffee grinder, a flat burr grinder, and dialed up or down where necessary, depending on the shot I pulled.