How To Clean Your Kitchen With Eggshells — Yep, You Heard Us Right

Is this a brilliant cleaning hack or a nonsensical social media post about leftover eggshells? It turns out the viral cleaning hack involving turning eggshells into a scouring powder actually works. Eggshells are boiled (to be sterilized), dried in the oven, and then crushed by hand or pulverized in a food processor or blender. The eggshell powder can be combined with a bit of dish soap and water to make a paste, or you can make a heavier-duty mix by adding baking soda, powdered laundry detergent, or both.

To use this cleaning powder, sprinkle some of it on whatever surface you're cleaning, add enough water to make a paste, scrub off the grime, and then rinse away the mess with water or wipe it away with a wet rag. This method works. Think about it: Eggshells are abrasive yet gentle on surfaces, baking soda is a cleaning staple that neutralizes odors, and laundry detergent fights stains and grease. Now, you can get more bang for your buck from the eggs that seem to be getting more and more expensive at the grocery store. Your nightly kitchen shutdown just got so much easier.