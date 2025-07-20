The Pantry Staple That Can Easily Clean Your Gunked-Up Kitchen Faucet

A kitchen faucet being packed with gunk isn't something anyone wants to think about as they fill a glass of water. That's why most everyone's dream kitchen has a faucet that doesn't need cleaning. (It's only a dream.) If you're stuck with a normal faucet that does need de-gunked, there's a kitchen cleaning magic trick that involves little more than distilled white vinegar, a plastic bag, and an elastic tie (a hair tie will work fine).

Inside the bag, pour equal parts distilled white vinegar and water before fitting it over the faucet head and using the elastic band to hold it in place. Leave the bag over the faucet for 30 to 60 minutes and let it rid the surface of build-up and ick. Once the time is up, remove the plastic bag (carefully) and gently wipe down the faucet to remove any loosened bits that are still hanging on. This trick will work for any faucet or shower head in your home to remove the dreaded calcium buildup. However, you might want to make sure your faucet can handle it. Stainless steel faucets are generally okay to use this cleaning solution on, but fixtures with gold, bronze, or nickel finishes might not respond well to the high acidity of vinegar. Proceed with caution or opt to scrub the faucet more frequently with a gentler dish soap and a scrubbing brush to remove and prevent buildup instead.