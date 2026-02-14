15 Delicious Ways To Eat Store-Bought Olive Tapenade

What, exactly, is tapenade? You may have seen this item on store shelves and not been entirely sure what it is or how to use it. Is it a salad, a condiment, or what? While it can be eaten straight from the jar, this chopped olive-based concoction is typically used to enhance other dishes, putting it firmly in the sauce or condiment category.

Tapenade seems to have derived from various chopped olive dishes that date back to ancient Rome. The food as we know it, though, originated in southern France toward the end of the 19th century. It's typically made with capers and olives. It was originally made with black olives, but now you're just as likely to find green ones in the mix. In fact, the dish might not be considered tapenade without them. This is because the name is derived from the Provençal "tapenas," which means "capers." Other ingredients include olive oil and either vinegar or lemon juice, while it may be seasoned with basil, garlic, oregano, and parsley. Anchovies, bell peppers, and Parmesan cheese are sometimes featured as add-ins.

Okay, now that we're all straight on tapenade's provenance and ingredients, the next step is to figure out what to do with the stuff. It can be used on bruschetta, deviled eggs, on a pizza, in hummus, or in main dishes like meatloaf. The simplest way to use up a jar, though, is to smear it on crackers or dip chunks of bread in it. (French bread, for preference, as a nod to its origin.) As a condiment, though, it's more versatile than you might think. The following list of tapenade uses, while comprehensive, is far from definitive. It may, however, spark some ideas of your own.