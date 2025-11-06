The Rich Deviled Egg Addition That Loads Up The Appetizer With Umami

Deviled eggs are a perfect party food: They're flavorful and relatively easy to make yet more sophisticated than a bowl of chips and salsa. There are many, many ways to make deviled eggs, but the basic recipe simply involves halving boiled eggs, taking out the yolk, mixing it with mayo and spices, and then using it to fill the whites again. If you're looking to wow your guests with an unexpected, umami twist to this dish, add beef tallow.

"Strained tallow adds a deep, Maillard-forward flavor [to deviled eggs]," Chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, the director of innovation at The American Egg Board, exclusively tells the Takeout. "Think roasted, beefy, and subtly nutty, along with a luxurious mouthfeel and a firmer, more pipable texture once cooled." He recommends a fairly simple recipe. "Melt 1 to 2 tablespoons of warm, liquid tallow per six yolks and blend it into the yolk base along with mustard and vinegar so the egg yolk's natural lecithin can emulsify it. Add a teaspoon or so of warm stock or pickle brine to keep the mixture smooth and spreadable as it sets."

If you're not a fan of mayo, you can swap it with sour cream, and the dish will be just as good (some would say better). However, Serrano-Bahri explains that you do need a bit of one or the other even if you're using tallow. The rendered fat doesn't have the water and emulsifiers that mayo and sour cream provide, so the filling can be too stiff without them.