The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Cooking With Beef Tallow

If you've ever been to one of the restaurant chains that cook french fries in beef tallow, it's not an experience you will soon forget. The rich fat grants umami notes to food that other oils just can't provide. However, beef tallow — or any fat for that matter — can make food taste bitter or burnt if the heat gets cranked up too high. Abbie Gellman, a New York City-based chef, dietitian, consultant, and author, explained to us why that is, and how to avoid it.

The smoke point of oil is, somewhat obviously, the temperature at which oil begins to smoke. "When any fat reaches its smoke point, it will break down, meaning the temperature at which it will start to decompose," Gellman said. "When this happens, it creates noxious fumes and free radicals and the remaining fatty acids take on an unpleasant flavor." All the enticing savoriness of beef tallow is lost if the fat receives too much heat, leaving it to impart an astringent flavor that turns a promising ingredient into a tragic loss.

But, whether it's a fast food chain using beef tallow to cook its chicken, or it's any of us cooking fries at home, overheating the fat isn't the only concern in terms of flavor. Gellman noted, "In addition, the smoke point decreases every time an oil or fat is used — for example, a fryer at a restaurant." If an establishment isn't regularly changing the oil for its fryers, that bitter taste will rear its ugly head no matter what type it uses. That's something to bear in mind when using beef tallow to cook at home. As expensive as it can be, it will never be able to showcase its value if it gets reused for multiple cooks.