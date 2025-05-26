The Iconic Fast Food Chicken Chain That Fries Up Its Chicken In Beef Tallow

There's a reason Popeyes chicken hits differently and it's not just the delectable Cajun seasoning or the flaky biscuit riding shotgun (even if it's like glue which makes your tongue stick to the roof of your mouth sometimes). This spot has a special place in my heart that began in childhood, stayed throughout my teenage years, and carried me through many a late night in college. I like KFC, and Church's is okay, but there was nothing quite like Popeyes. The not-so-secret weapon to the restaurant's crispy, delicious chicken is beef tallow. Popeyes is among the last of a dying breed that's still frying its chicken the old-school way by using rendered cow fat.

This way of cooking crispy chicken was once standard in commercial kitchens before being swapped out over the decades for cheaper or supposedly healthier plant-based oils. Which means Popeyes is one of the last franchises that still has beef tallow playing a star role. It gives the crust more depth and the meat achieves a richer finish. It's also a big part of why Popeyes is found in nearly every state in the United States.