The Iconic Fast Food Chicken Chain That Fries Up Its Chicken In Beef Tallow
There's a reason Popeyes chicken hits differently and it's not just the delectable Cajun seasoning or the flaky biscuit riding shotgun (even if it's like glue which makes your tongue stick to the roof of your mouth sometimes). This spot has a special place in my heart that began in childhood, stayed throughout my teenage years, and carried me through many a late night in college. I like KFC, and Church's is okay, but there was nothing quite like Popeyes. The not-so-secret weapon to the restaurant's crispy, delicious chicken is beef tallow. Popeyes is among the last of a dying breed that's still frying its chicken the old-school way by using rendered cow fat.
This way of cooking crispy chicken was once standard in commercial kitchens before being swapped out over the decades for cheaper or supposedly healthier plant-based oils. Which means Popeyes is one of the last franchises that still has beef tallow playing a star role. It gives the crust more depth and the meat achieves a richer finish. It's also a big part of why Popeyes is found in nearly every state in the United States.
What beef tallow brings to the table
Ever wonder how beef tallow is made? It sounds like something out of a frontier cookbook, but don't let the rustic name fool you; it's more than legit. It has a higher smoke point and more full-bodied taste than standard frying oils, which helps Popeyes chicken cook up golden and crisp without the grease ever turning bitter or burnt. It also gives every bite a meaty undertone that vegetable oil can't really fake — just saying.
The seasoning blend Popeyes uses is well-known for being bold, spicy, and deeply savory and beef tallow helps those flavors come through. Tallow also contributes to the texture, so biting into the chicken feels as good as it tastes. It has that signature, shatter-crisp coating Popeyes is known for. Even after a drive home or a wait in the bag, the crust stays intact longer than most fast food fried chicken.
A choice that sets Popeyes apart
Most fast food chains long ago moved away from animal fats in favor of cheaper, shelf-stable oils that are easy to use and widely available. But Popeyes has made a point of sticking with beef tallow and that decision sets its chicken apart in a crowded fried food market.
Of course, using beef tallow does come with some challenges. It is more expensive than vegetable oil, for one, and there's the ongoing debate in regard to how healthy it really is compared to vegetable oil. Popeyes seems to believe it's worth the effort, and judging by the long lines at its drive-thrus, customers agree.
So, if you've ever found yourself wondering what makes Popeyes fried chicken feel just a bit more indulgent than the rest, now you know; it's all in the fat. And in this case, that old-fashioned choice is exactly what makes it stand out. Give me a spicy chicken breast with the red beans and rice on the side and I'm all the way good.