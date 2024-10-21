Martha Stewart Tops Her Make-Ahead Sandwiches With A Salty Spread
Martha Stewart, lifestyle doyen, domestic queen, and host of multiple television programs, appreciates a good sandwich. Of course, she likes her sandwiches a touch fancier and a bit more elevated than your typical bologna and cheese (after all, this is the woman whose favorite pizza topping is the epitome of bougie). You see, rather than slather on mayonnaise or Miracle Whip or even mustard, Stewart chooses another type of spread, especially when making sandwiches that are going to be eaten later, rather than sooner.
The television personality chooses salty, briny tapenade as the condiment of choice when it comes to sandwiches that aren't going to be eaten right away but will instead sit awhile. Olive tapenade is made of the titular olives, but often also includes olive oil, lemon juice, and capers (would you have guessed tapenade is also great in meatloaf?). What makes olive tapenade so perfect for make-ahead sandwiches is that, given time, the flavor-laced olive oil seeps into the bread, making for a powerfully punchy and flavorful bite when you get around to eating it. You can buy jarred tapenade (like Moresh's Green Olives tapenade spread) or make your own with olives and whatever you have on hand — roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, or even anchovies.
Tips for building make-ahead sandwiches
The olive oil that normally goes into olive tapenade does sink into the bread, but without making it too soggy, especially if you use a good-quality artisan loaf that is nice and crusty. However, if you are using other "wet" ingredients — like pickles or banana peppers — you might want to lay down a layer of butter to seal the bread against any wetness that the vegetables bring (if you use salted butter especially, it will add a rich layer of flavor). You can also manually dry off the vegetables by letting them sit on a paper towel, and dabbing at the tops with another paper towel.
In addition to olive tapenade, instead of your requisite mayo or Miracle Whip, you can spread on a flavorful garlic aioli (like this one from Stonewall Kitchen), or an earthy pesto that will likewise add a ton of zest to your sandwiches, but not soak into the bread so much that it makes it soggy. Also, your sandwich will "settle" as it sits in the fridge or cooler, so it might be better to use a bit too much meat — try pairing a few of these Italian sandwich meats — rather than too little, when you're assembling everything.