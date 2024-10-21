Martha Stewart Tops Her Make-Ahead Sandwiches With A Salty Spread

Martha Stewart, lifestyle doyen, domestic queen, and host of multiple television programs, appreciates a good sandwich. Of course, she likes her sandwiches a touch fancier and a bit more elevated than your typical bologna and cheese (after all, this is the woman whose favorite pizza topping is the epitome of bougie). You see, rather than slather on mayonnaise or Miracle Whip or even mustard, Stewart chooses another type of spread, especially when making sandwiches that are going to be eaten later, rather than sooner.

The television personality chooses salty, briny tapenade as the condiment of choice when it comes to sandwiches that aren't going to be eaten right away but will instead sit awhile. Olive tapenade is made of the titular olives, but often also includes olive oil, lemon juice, and capers (would you have guessed tapenade is also great in meatloaf?). What makes olive tapenade so perfect for make-ahead sandwiches is that, given time, the flavor-laced olive oil seeps into the bread, making for a powerfully punchy and flavorful bite when you get around to eating it. You can buy jarred tapenade (like Moresh's Green Olives tapenade spread) or make your own with olives and whatever you have on hand — roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, or even anchovies.