14 Delicious Sauces To Put On Pizza That Aren't Tomato

Eating pizza is embedded in our core memories of birthday parties, theme parks, and movie nights. It is filling, comforting, and familiar. But too often, we stay in our comfort zone, always falling back on our favorite pies and not trying something new. Pizza dough is a culinary blank canvas. With so many options, there's no reason to automatically go with traditional tomato sauce every time. After all, many of the most popular pizzas were invented by thinking outside of the tomato-based pizza box.

Pizza preferences are often shaped by your regional pizza style, but when you take the opportunity to try something new, you may find your new favorite kind of pizza. We've compiled a list of tomato sauce alternatives for pizza. Some are more traditional, while some are more unique and definitely won't appeal to everyone, but all are delicious in their own right.