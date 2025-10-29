No Pizza Sauce, No Problem — Grab This Canned Pantry Hero

Frank Katabas advised, "It's important to be mindful of the consistency of the canned chili you are using. Sometimes, canned chili can be on the heavier/thicker side, and other times, it can be thinner. It's important to find the right balance so that you do not drown the pizza dough if using the full can." He suggested starting with just two or three tablespoons for a 12-inch pizza. The key word is "start," however. If this amount seems skimpy to you (Sunny Anderson's 1-2-3 pizza rule calls for a full cup of sauce, after all), you can always add more. If the chili is on the thin side, though, drain off the excess liquid or simmer it until it thickens.

Katabas doesn't endorse any specific brand, noting: "It's more about the texture and the consistency of the chili. Everyone has different preferences. People can use whichever brand or style of canned chili they would like, as long as it's not too thin for the pizza." (If you do want a recommendation, our reviewer favors Campbell's Chunky Chili with Beans, while I've always been partial to Hormel.)

As for the crust, Katabas says that traditional pizza crust, pita, or naan could all work with chili as a base, depending on the preparation and cook time. He added: "One tip to make sure it stands up to canned chili is to use cheese to create a barrier to protect the crust from becoming soggy. To do this, simply sprinkle a light layer of cheese first, apply the chili, then add more cheese on top."