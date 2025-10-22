Sunny Anderson's 1-2-3 Rule For Making Perfect Pizza

As convenient as it is to snag a frozen pizza from Costco or your favorite pizza joint when you have a hankering for a tasty pie, plenty of folks never bother with making the dish at home. It can seem like a lot of work for something that can so easily be delivered right to your door. But Sunny Anderson's 1-2-3 rule for the perfect pizza might make some who think making at home is too challenging change their tune.

The Food Network star knows her stuff, but she's not one of those people who needs everything culinary to be bougie. The 1-2-3 rule keeps things as simple as can be. Grab a premade crust and top it with one cup of pizza sauce (Don't substitute marinara for pizza sauce), two cups of mozzarella cheese, and three of your favorite toppings.

The toppings can be whatever you like, from the commonly overlooked arugula pizza garnish to the most popular pizza topping, pepperoni. As long as they aren't batting for dominance on your palate, and the flavors create a cohesive profile, anything is fair game. You don't have to stick to traditional pizza sauce either. Swap out tomato sauce for a tangy barbecue, or create a white pizza with a cup of Alfredo sauce. The world's your oyster as far as flavor combinations, but the 1-2-3 rule ensures everything on your pie will be perfectly proportioned.