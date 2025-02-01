The Common Italian Pizza Topping The US Is Overlooking
Many people know that, when it comes to pizza toppings, the United States and Italy have different ideas of what belongs on a pie. Sure, some variations are popular in both countries, like a classic margherita. But you typically won't find fried eggplant, artichokes, or slices of potato on many takeout pizza menus in America. Similarly, you wouldn't get pepperoni as a topping in Italy – though there are lots of other cured sausage options, like salami. And pineapple on pizza even sparks debate in Italy because it's so controversial. But if there's one popular Italian pizza topping that Americans should definitely be embracing more, it's fresh arugula.
Sometimes called rocket or rucola, arugula is a leafy green vegetable that's often put into salads, on sandwiches, or tossed into warm pasta. It has a uniquely peppery, sometimes almost spicy flavor. When placed on pizza, the taste contrasts nicely with the sweet-yet-acidic tomatoes and savory cheeses. It's best to add the leaves to your pizza once it comes out of the oven; they'll wilt and brown in the high heat if you put them on before you bake it. It's fine to sprinkle your pie with the plain arugula, but if you want to add some flavor and sharpness, toss the leaves with a little olive oil and lemon juice before placing them on your pizza.
In Italy, pizza toppings are generally simpler than what you find in America. A typical pizza with arugula on top might have no more than some mozzarella cheese and a few slices of prosciutto. Feel free to go as simple as this, or be much more plentiful with your toppings if you want to experiment.
Add extra pizza toppings that pair well with arugula
You can add arugula leaves to any pizza for a peppery bite, but there are a number of ingredients that the vegetable tastes downright excellent with. The aforementioned prosciutto, the crepe paper of meats, is a classic partner. But speck (a type of smoky cured pork which looks similar to prosciutto) is also delicious. As for cheeses, arugula tastes wonderful with mild types like mozzarella and gooey, creamy burrata. But it also accentuates the rich flavors of blue cheese, as well as tangy goat cheese. Super-creamy cheeses like fontina and taleggio are also wonderful against the spicy sharpness of the green. Shavings of nutty parmesan cheese scattered over arugula is a recipe for excellence in and of itself, and the pairing is also perfect on a pie.
Pizza with pears, figs, wild mushrooms, and heirloom tomatoes all pair wonderfully with arugula. Caramelized onions — which you should cook in the right pan for the best results — also work beautifully. For an extra special touch, drizzle a little aged balsamic vinegar over the greens before you dive in.
If you don't like the idea of a pile of raw greens on top of your pizza but are intrigued by the concept, try making an arugula pesto. This flavorful sauce is similar to basil pesto, but often uses walnuts instead of pine nuts. You can either spread it on top of your pizza dough before the other toppings go on, or drizzle it over your baked pie before serving.