The Common Italian Pizza Topping The US Is Overlooking

Many people know that, when it comes to pizza toppings, the United States and Italy have different ideas of what belongs on a pie. Sure, some variations are popular in both countries, like a classic margherita. But you typically won't find fried eggplant, artichokes, or slices of potato on many takeout pizza menus in America. Similarly, you wouldn't get pepperoni as a topping in Italy – though there are lots of other cured sausage options, like salami. And pineapple on pizza even sparks debate in Italy because it's so controversial. But if there's one popular Italian pizza topping that Americans should definitely be embracing more, it's fresh arugula.

Sometimes called rocket or rucola, arugula is a leafy green vegetable that's often put into salads, on sandwiches, or tossed into warm pasta. It has a uniquely peppery, sometimes almost spicy flavor. When placed on pizza, the taste contrasts nicely with the sweet-yet-acidic tomatoes and savory cheeses. It's best to add the leaves to your pizza once it comes out of the oven; they'll wilt and brown in the high heat if you put them on before you bake it. It's fine to sprinkle your pie with the plain arugula, but if you want to add some flavor and sharpness, toss the leaves with a little olive oil and lemon juice before placing them on your pizza.

In Italy, pizza toppings are generally simpler than what you find in America. A typical pizza with arugula on top might have no more than some mozzarella cheese and a few slices of prosciutto. Feel free to go as simple as this, or be much more plentiful with your toppings if you want to experiment.