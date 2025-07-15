Our Favorite Canned Chili Comes From An Iconic Brand

Chili is one of those comfort foods that hits no matter what season or even what time of day. Making your own chili from scratch isn't as hard as you might think, but it does still take time and effort that you may not always have. Fortunately, there are tons of great canned options out there that will satisfy your taste buds, satiate your hunger, and be ready to eat in no time at all. So then, what's the best canned chili? We tried 8 popular choices, and the one that came out on top is Campbell's Chunky Chili with Beans.

This chili has everything you want. It's packed with whole, delicious beans and pieces of flavorful meat, and it has a hint of sweetness, thanks to its spices. It's hearty and will fill your stomach right up, with a chunky texture that really makes you feel like you're eating a good meal. You can get a 19-ounce can for around $4, making it an affordable meal option, too. We found the quality to be top notch for the price; it's a great value buy. Is it as good as the homemade stuff? Of course not. But it's a solid option for when you just don't have the time for that kind of cooking, but still want a comforting bowl of chili.