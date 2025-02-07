How To Turn Your Raising Cane's Order Into A Pizza, According To TikTok

While the idea of making a pizza using nothing but pizza dough, mozzarella cheese, and Raising Cane's menu items likely has enough novelty to convince viewers to recreate the meal, there are plenty of reasons why doing so is not the best use of your time or money. For starters, the recipe necessitates you purchasing one of Raising Cane's combo meals along with a massive, 32-ounce cup of Cane's sauce. This will set you back around $16.00, depending on your local Raising Cane's prices, and that's before you've bought the pizza base or cheese.

Ultimately, the real issue with this recipe is just ... it's a bit unnecessary. A valid argument in favor of going out of your way to make this Cane's pizza would be to add some variation to the Raising Cane's experience which (thanks to the chain's limited menu) is very repetitive. However, I don't think this new pizza "hack" accomplishes that goal. Sure, lovers of Raising Cane's are likely to enjoy a pizza topped with Cane's menu items, but this pizza does not deliver a unique or interesting enough experience to make these menu items seem novel. (If novelty is what you're after, you're better off ordering the Raising Cane's menu item you've probably never heard of.) So, while I'm not one to judge a person for what they eat no matter how out there it might be, this Raising Cane's pizza feels like a misuse of good sauce, ingredients, time, and money.