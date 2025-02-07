How To Turn Your Raising Cane's Order Into A Pizza, According To TikTok
TikTok is a truly miraculous place when it comes to food and food hacks. While sometimes users of the app drop small, commonsense strategies that we've never thought of before — like seasoning hot dogs before grilling them — others leave us thinking, "how do they even come up with this stuff?" Today, we're definitely wondering that after learning about one of the strangest food creations we've ever seen.
@fooddudescook
Raising Cane's Pizza Hack 🍕 #easyrecipe #cooking #lifehack #recipe
TikTok users @fooddudescook used nearly every item on the Raising Cane's menu to create an all-encompassing Raising Cane's pizza. Now, if you're unfamiliar with Raising Cane's menu, that might've sounded a bit hyperbolic. However, due to the massively popular chicken shop's extremely concise menu, the TikTokers were able to use four of the five food items Raising Cane's offers to create the bizarre pizza. While the chain's chicken tenders, fries, Texas toast, and Cane's sauce were all put on the pizza, Raising Cane's generally unimpressive coleslaw was the only non-beverage menu item that was not.
This hack is all novelty, no substance
While the idea of making a pizza using nothing but pizza dough, mozzarella cheese, and Raising Cane's menu items likely has enough novelty to convince viewers to recreate the meal, there are plenty of reasons why doing so is not the best use of your time or money. For starters, the recipe necessitates you purchasing one of Raising Cane's combo meals along with a massive, 32-ounce cup of Cane's sauce. This will set you back around $16.00, depending on your local Raising Cane's prices, and that's before you've bought the pizza base or cheese.
Ultimately, the real issue with this recipe is just ... it's a bit unnecessary. A valid argument in favor of going out of your way to make this Cane's pizza would be to add some variation to the Raising Cane's experience which (thanks to the chain's limited menu) is very repetitive. However, I don't think this new pizza "hack" accomplishes that goal. Sure, lovers of Raising Cane's are likely to enjoy a pizza topped with Cane's menu items, but this pizza does not deliver a unique or interesting enough experience to make these menu items seem novel. (If novelty is what you're after, you're better off ordering the Raising Cane's menu item you've probably never heard of.) So, while I'm not one to judge a person for what they eat no matter how out there it might be, this Raising Cane's pizza feels like a misuse of good sauce, ingredients, time, and money.