The Raising Cane's Menu Item You Didn't Know About
For a fast food chain with such a limited selection, learning that Raising Cane's has an off-menu item is somewhat surprising. After all, Raising Cane's pretty much sells chicken fingers, fries, coleslaw, and toast, right? But there are videos posted online that describe a special request item you can order, and it involves the chain's signature chicken.
@lord_cappuccino
Trying the naked chicken tenders from Raising Canes 🍗 🐔 #raisingcanes #chickentenders #boston #chicago #cappuccino
It turns out that you can order those very chicken tenders "naked," as in completely sans breading. An employee will toss plain, unbreaded chicken tenders into the oil and fry them that way for you. TikTok user @lord_cappucino said that in a taste test, they're "not bad, there's like a slight, crisp, exterior, and honestly, if you're on a diet, this is the way to do it."
This option is certainly useful for those on a low-carb diet or who want to avoid as many carbohydrates as possible. And to confirm that this video wasn't just spreading fake information for clout like the alleged McOcean burger, I called my local Raising Cane's location to inquire about the naked tenders. An employee there told me that you can in fact order them, but they did caution me that they take a little bit of extra preparation time, and that you'll be asked to pull your car up to the front door to wait if you order via drive-thru.
Raising Cane's also serves an off-menu sauce
There's a much bigger open secret: Raising Cane's serves another off-menu item in the form of honey mustard dipping sauce, which deserves much more hype. If you're a fan of Raising Cane's, you probably already know this, but you can simply ask for the honey mustard when you order. That being said, it's not something the chain overtly pushes, likely because its signature dipping sauce is one of Raising Cane's biggest selling points (which you can even order by the 32-ounce cup). There are also packets of Louisiana Hot Sauce, if you want those as well. Combine the naked tenders and the honey mustard, and you've practically gotten yourself a whole secret meal.
The off-menu items at Raising Cane's may never reach the legendary status of In-N-Out's secret items like the Flying Dutchman, but for those looking for a lower carb option (or one with less gluten) at a chain restaurant whose primary menu item is inextricably connected to fried breading, the naked chicken tender is at least a realistic possibility for you.