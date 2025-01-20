The Raising Cane's Menu Item You Didn't Know About

For a fast food chain with such a limited selection, learning that Raising Cane's has an off-menu item is somewhat surprising. After all, Raising Cane's pretty much sells chicken fingers, fries, coleslaw, and toast, right? But there are videos posted online that describe a special request item you can order, and it involves the chain's signature chicken.

It turns out that you can order those very chicken tenders "naked," as in completely sans breading. An employee will toss plain, unbreaded chicken tenders into the oil and fry them that way for you. TikTok user @lord_cappucino said that in a taste test, they're "not bad, there's like a slight, crisp, exterior, and honestly, if you're on a diet, this is the way to do it."

This option is certainly useful for those on a low-carb diet or who want to avoid as many carbohydrates as possible. And to confirm that this video wasn't just spreading fake information for clout like the alleged McOcean burger, I called my local Raising Cane's location to inquire about the naked tenders. An employee there told me that you can in fact order them, but they did caution me that they take a little bit of extra preparation time, and that you'll be asked to pull your car up to the front door to wait if you order via drive-thru.