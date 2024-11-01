Start Seasoning Your Hot Dogs For A More Flavorful Bite
Hot dogs are one of the only foods in which the toppings get argued over far more than the actual substance. Putting the wrong things on your hot dog in certain towns and cities across the country can result in plentiful groans and scoffs, but ultimately, it all comes down to what you like to have on your hot dog to make it taste as good as possible.
While these debated toppings usually include condiments — like mustard or ketchup and vegetables like pickles and peppers — few people have learned just how powerful seasonings can be when it comes to making your hot dogs even more delicious. However, considering we live in an era of innovation inside the kitchen and outside by the grill, it should come as no surprise that hot dog lovers are beginning to set aside their differences to examine whether or not adding seasonings like salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder truly adds a whole new layer to one of America's favorite foods (which may or may not be a sandwich).
Is seasoning hot dogs the way to go?
Now, while it certainly was not the first time someone seasoned their hot dogs, the idea recently reemerged on social media as the result of a viral TikTok from last year. User @jill200016 sparked the conversation by stating that she adds Italian dressing and seasonings before she cooks her hot dogs. This statement, unsurprisingly, led to a boatload of discourse surrounding whether or not this is necessary when hot dogs already have a strong taste and a long list of potential condiments.
@jill200016
It's life changing!! 🌭 @notmamajill
However, after thinking about it for a while, many commenters questioned why they hadn't thought to try this method, especially when it comes to seasoning. While it's less likely to work when boiling hot dogs on the stove top, adding seasonings to your hot dogs before they hit the grill could make them even better.
While Jill suggested adding salt, pepper, and, most importantly, garlic and onion powder to the dogs, there's no reason to stop there. Seasonings like paprika and chili powder could give your hot dogs a kick that lovers of spicy foods are likely to appreciate. Furthermore, using a seasoning like cumin can help further that warm, smoky taste that many hot dog lovers really enjoy.
So, maybe you should try adding some of your favorite seasoning to your hot dogs the next time you're at the grill. Even if it turns out that the method isn't your cup of tea, you can always add it to the list of things you and fellow hot dog enthusiasts argue about next time toppings are the topic of discussion.