Start Seasoning Your Hot Dogs For A More Flavorful Bite

Now, while it certainly was not the first time someone seasoned their hot dogs, the idea recently reemerged on social media as the result of a viral TikTok from last year. User @jill200016 sparked the conversation by stating that she adds Italian dressing and seasonings before she cooks her hot dogs. This statement, unsurprisingly, led to a boatload of discourse surrounding whether or not this is necessary when hot dogs already have a strong taste and a long list of potential condiments.

However, after thinking about it for a while, many commenters questioned why they hadn't thought to try this method, especially when it comes to seasoning. While it's less likely to work when boiling hot dogs on the stove top, adding seasonings to your hot dogs before they hit the grill could make them even better.

While Jill suggested adding salt, pepper, and, most importantly, garlic and onion powder to the dogs, there's no reason to stop there. Seasonings like paprika and chili powder could give your hot dogs a kick that lovers of spicy foods are likely to appreciate. Furthermore, using a seasoning like cumin can help further that warm, smoky taste that many hot dog lovers really enjoy.

So, maybe you should try adding some of your favorite seasoning to your hot dogs the next time you're at the grill. Even if it turns out that the method isn't your cup of tea, you can always add it to the list of things you and fellow hot dog enthusiasts argue about next time toppings are the topic of discussion.