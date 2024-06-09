The Unexpected Condiment That Tops Biloxi-Style Pizza

Because I was a pizzamaker in a former life, I've long since taken it upon myself to become a bit of a pizza scholar through the years. And part of the joy of pizza is just how diverse it can be, as evidenced by our exhaustive guide to pizza styles in the U.S. As much as I've learned, however, I'm still picking up on new-to-me hyper-regional styles.

One of them includes a version that's flown beneath most people's radar, including mine, and this one hails specifically from Biloxi, Mississippi. While most pizza styles are dictated by characteristics such as their types of crust, sauce, shape, and the manner in which they're baked, Biloxi's style of pizza is unusual in that its main differentiator lies not in the pizza itself but a condiment that goes on it.

That's because this sauce is typically associated with the salad bar, and before you hazard a guess, no, it's not the Midwestern favorite ranch dressing. It's French dressing. Yep, the sweet, creamy orange-to-red stuff you're thinking of right now. You can let that sink in for a minute.

