Decades Ago, Olive Loaf Dominated Delis - Here's What Happened To This Old-School Cold Cut

Part of the problem may be that all bologna — even artisanal bologna like olive loaf — comes with a certain amount of baggage. We've all probably had bologna (or baloney, as it's sometimes spelled) for lunch as kids, maybe more often than we would have liked. It's a cheap, functional deli meat, and while it can be delicious in the right circumstances, it's not going to make people stand up and take notice, even if it's pockmarked with tasty olives. What originated from the prized sausages of Italy, had become the frowny slices of meat paste in the U.S. — a rep that it still can't seem to shake.

There's also the issue of the health food movement, which bologna definitely isn't a part of. It's got a ton of salt and fat, even without the addition of the brined olives. While it's fine in moderation (It wouldn't be the first time diet culture has tried to turn us against relatively harmless foods, including the seemingly unappetizing reality of lunch meat production), those who are health-conscious will probably choose chicken or turkey before they reach for olive loaf. Still, that just means there's more for you if you want to try it yourself! You may not be able to get it from Boar's Head or Oscar Mayer anymore, but there are still plenty of options, including Walmart and Usinger, if you'd like to taste a bit of old-world deli charm.