Why Is Pimento The Go-To Stuffing For Olives?

The thing about olives is that, in their natural state, they are bitter. Like, disgustingly bitter. The jar at the supermarket is only palatable because the olives were cured in some sort of solution, usually brine, before being rinsed off, just to be extra sure that none of the bitter compound oleuropein remains. But even after the brining, olives have a pretty strong flavor, so people decided to stuff them with something to cut through the salty sting.

Pimentos, with their sweet, fruity, yet still complex flavor, made for an ideal olive stuffer from the start. The practice started in the French province of Provence in the 18th century, and it was easy to see why it caught on. But why does it remain the default stuffer in a world that now has so many other options, such as almonds, anchovies, and blue cheese? Is it habit? Is it because those little circles of red are so aesthetically pleasing? Or is the taste just that excellent? As is often the case, it's probably some combination — and we certainly aren't complaining. (Though the advent of vodka-stuffed olives has given us something to think about.)