12 Fast Food Menu Items To Eat During Lent That Aren't Fish

Lent first emerged on the Christian calendar soon after the Council of Nicea in 325 A.D., by most historians' estimations. The 40 days before Easter were at first a time of fasting. Over many centuries and innumerable changes throughout the religion, it evolved to be mainly a Catholic tradition. It also went from full-throttle fasting to just giving something up that you like (such as chocolate), as well as becoming a time to avoid eating meat — or "flesh" –- particularly on Fridays.

By the 1860s, restaurants in U.S. Catholic hotbeds like New York City and Boston started offering Friday fish specials for their faithful customer bases adhering to red meat abstinence. And about a century later, a McDonald's in Cincinnati decided to up its lagging Lenten business by serving a fried fish meal. Thus, two things were born: the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich (which is now sold by the hundreds of millions each year) and the practice of fast food places offering a Lent-friendly alternative to meat.

The great thing now is that you don't have to just settle for fish when trying to avoid meat during the pre-Easter season. Fast-food chains offer a wide variety of meatless options, thanks to not only religious awareness but the wider societal movements toward veganism and health-consciousness. Here are a dozen meat-free (and fish-free) options from some of the most popular chains around.