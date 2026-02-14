12 Fast Food Menu Items To Eat During Lent That Aren't Fish
Lent first emerged on the Christian calendar soon after the Council of Nicea in 325 A.D., by most historians' estimations. The 40 days before Easter were at first a time of fasting. Over many centuries and innumerable changes throughout the religion, it evolved to be mainly a Catholic tradition. It also went from full-throttle fasting to just giving something up that you like (such as chocolate), as well as becoming a time to avoid eating meat — or "flesh" –- particularly on Fridays.
By the 1860s, restaurants in U.S. Catholic hotbeds like New York City and Boston started offering Friday fish specials for their faithful customer bases adhering to red meat abstinence. And about a century later, a McDonald's in Cincinnati decided to up its lagging Lenten business by serving a fried fish meal. Thus, two things were born: the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich (which is now sold by the hundreds of millions each year) and the practice of fast food places offering a Lent-friendly alternative to meat.
The great thing now is that you don't have to just settle for fish when trying to avoid meat during the pre-Easter season. Fast-food chains offer a wide variety of meatless options, thanks to not only religious awareness but the wider societal movements toward veganism and health-consciousness. Here are a dozen meat-free (and fish-free) options from some of the most popular chains around.
Chick-fil-A: Spicy Southwest Salad
You'd think a restaurant with a strong Christian identity would offer customers a fish option for Lent. Not Chick-fil-A. At least not anymore, as its fish sandwich was discontinued in 2021. Although it had nothing to do with biblical principles and everything to do with a lack of fryer space in most locations. (You have to dedicate one fryer solely to fish. Get it? Sole-ly?) The good news: Chick-fil-A has another great option for Lent.
You can literally get Chick-fil-A's Spicy Southwest Salad with a choice of eight different kinds of chicken, including nuggets, a filet, a spicy filet, and Chick-n-Strips. But here's what you can also get with the bed of mixed greens, grape tomatoes, a Monterey Jack-cheddar blend, roast corn, black beans, poblano chiles, bell peppers, tortilla strips, chili lime pepitas, and creamy salsa dressing: nothing. That's right, just order this salad without chicken, and you're getting a tasty, filling, zesty meal that will tick all the boxes for Lent.
Judging by the growing popularity of the previously underrated salad, it's not just a Lenten Friday thing for folks. Heck, all of Chick-fil-A's salads are becoming go-to's because of their freshness and delectability. Sounds like a bowl of greens at the chicken chain won't feel like much of a sacrifice at all.
Panera Bread: Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich
Unlike Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread does have fish options on the menu. There's its staple tuna salad sandwich, as well as a lobster roll it began re-selling in 2025 (for a wince-able $23 a pop). Does that mean you're going to have burn a hole in your pocket to both eat at Panera and follow your Lenten duty?
Fear not, Panera-heads. Your Lenten Fridays (or the entire season, if you're going hardcore no-meat) have a fresh, vibrant, healthy sandwich that'll fill your belly and maintain your piety. The Mediterranean veggie sandwich is a winner by most accounts, with one happy vegetarian on Reddit claiming it's nothing less than the greatest sandwich in human history. Is that overhype? Probably. But there's a good chance it won't be bad with that kind of zealous reaction.
And it does sound pretty darn yummy: peppers, feta cheese, cucumbers, greens, tomatoes, red onions, and hummus heaped on Panera's signature tomato basil bread. All told, you'll probably never find this sandwich anywhere near a list of Panera items to avoid, of which there are a few out there (hey, nobody's perfect).
Chipotle: Sofritas
Initially introduced in 2013 in select locations, Chipotle's take on tofu has since become a protein mainstay on its menu. Masterminded in collaboration with Minh Tsai, the CEO of plant-based food company Hodo, based in Oakland, the Sofritas utilize a classic Latin and Spanish-inspired spice blend that is generally made up of peppers, tomatoes, onion, and garlic. Because of the depth of flavors, it's a tofu that's designed to be the perfect understudy for meat — stepping in admirably to keep the show going when the main star has to take a step back.
This was the first Chipotle menu edition to really cater to vegetarians, other than just black beans (even the pinto beans used to be made with pork up until 2024). This menu item is the answer for folks who just have to have their Chipotle — Lent or not — but are side-stepping the chain's meat lineup of carnitas, chicken, steak, and barbacoa.
As is the usual for Chipotle, you can go burrito or bowl with this option, and go crazy with the many meatless fix-ins, add-ons, and complements on offer. You can even use the Sofritas to base the nacho menu hack that just became official.
Shake Shack: 'Shroom Burger
It's like Shake Shack had this list in mind more than a decade before it would come into existence. The NYC-born burger chain has had a meatless, fishless option on its permanent menu for quite some time now — helping Shake Shack become one of the better fast-food places for vegetarians and vegans. Now, it's also one of the better fast food places for Lent, with a sandwich order that will feel more driven by indulgence than discipline.
The 'Shroom Burger is one of the Shack's defining offerings –- a vegetarian (though not vegan) delight that doesn't leave you missing a beef burger. If you don't already know, it's a crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheese. You get that on a toasted potato bun and covered in ShackSauce. In fact, the sandwich itself is one of the more copied homemade meals out there. If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery then Shake Shack should be mighty flattered. And why shouldn't Shake Shack luxuriate in some applause? It is saving Lent, after all.
Burger King: Impossible Whopper
The Whopper has been around for almost 70 years (making it older than the Big Mac, which was added to the menu in 1968). The iconic burger has had numerous offshoots and variations. There's been the Angry Whopper, the Whopperito, the U.K's Sprout Surprise Whopper (a deep cut), the Whopper Melt, Thailand's Pork Whopper, South Korea's Shrimp Whopper, the Cheetos-4-Cheese Crunch Whopper, and the Ghost Pepper Whopper, among myriad others. Not one of these is appropriate for a meat-free Lent, however.
Thankfully, Burger King embraced the inevitable in 2019 and released a plant-based version of its most famous menu item: The Impossible Whopper. You may not be vegan, but if you're craving a burger bite without the meat pre-Easter, you'll have few better options than this.
What is the Impossible Whopper patty made from, you ask? It consists of soy protein, potato protein, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and heme. But you're getting all the regular Whopper ingredients with it: mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, sliced onions, and sesame seed bun. This Lent-safe Whopper spin-off is so Whopper-y good you might find yourself in a confession booth anyway.
Subway: Veggie Delight
Although it has the most outposts of any eatery in the world, Subway has been struggling in recent years, and the signs are there for all to see: franchisees closing down and declaring bankruptcy; low annual sales per store; and falling below 20,000 locations for the first time in decades. Guess it never really recovered from the infamous not-footlong footlong crisis.
Yet, Subway is still ubiquitous and a popular stop-in for many millions of people. This includes folks abiding by Lenten tradition. But what can you get from Subway that isn't meat or tuna salad? The Veggie Delight is a solid choice. It will fill that Subway-sized hole in your heart while you studiously observe Lent.
A medley of vegetables awaits you with a drizzle of olive oil and vinegar on nine-grain wheat (the default bread). You can get it with cheese if you'd like, which ups the modest protein count. Good news is it's high in fiber, and is generally seen as a low-calorie yet satisfying meal — making it both healthy and holy. Okay, definitely healthy.
Taco Bell: Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme
When it comes to the best fast food chains for an overall meatless experience, there are few who seem to top Taco Bell. Because of the nature of Tex-Mex food — with foundations like beans, cheese, guacamole, and flour tortillas — you're getting a lot of protein and substance without having to add meat. And as of this writing, Taco Bell's vegetarian menu goes a legit 19 deep. It's one of those offerings that makes our list of best Lenten fast-food options, and it gives you everything you want in a Taco Bell bite.
The Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, released in 2019, is a highlight in the much-loved, even wildly adulated Crunchwrap Supreme family. A warm flour tortilla augmented by a tostada shell, it's filled with black beans, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sour cream, then folded into its proprietary Crunchwrap shape. Black bean is the star of the show here — slow-simmered and a robust proxy for meat — while you still get all the other (sometimes) crunchy, cheesiness you love from a Taco Bell anything. You can absolutely crush your Lenten commitments with something like this fueling you.
Chick-fil-A: Southwest Veggie Wrap
We're returning to Chick-fil-A, and another menu item that will leave you satiated and guilt-free all the way up till Easter Sunday. Yep, the fried poultry chain has its fellow Christians' backs. And lo, there came forth from thy kitchen the Southwest Veggie Wrap.
Tomatoes, poblano chiles, red bell peppers, roasted corn, and black beans are teamed with green leaf lettuce and shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar, all rolled into a flaxseed flat bread. The bag of waffle-cut potato chips and the chocolate chunk cookie you get with the meal are also Lent-friendly. Double divinity-approved!
Getting the veggie wrap will not be one of the ordering mistakes you could make at a Chick-fil-A, according to enthusiastic reviewers. The spicy salsa or ranch dressing seem to be the optimal pairings. And if you're having a Friday Lent bash (as people do?) order a tray of the stuff. Unless you're giving up friendship for Lent. Then just stick with the meal.
Wendy's: Sour Cream and Chive Baked Potato
When desiring a fast-food experience while sticking to approved Lenten behavior, especially if you're avoiding the fish option, then you may have to think outside the box. Maybe something from your favorite chain never jumped out to you as a meal. Maybe it was hidden under your nose the whole time, outside of Lent, and you never realized. Maybe your true love has always been right there, sighing wistfully in anticipation of your gaze.
This, of course, leads me right to Wendy's baked potato. A longtime signature of the burger behemoth — it is generally the only fast-food restaurant to serve a baked potato — the supposed "side" meets all your Lent-astic needs where seafood isn't involved.
Think a baked potato isn't a meal? Try one of these chunky fellas with either sour cream and chive or shredded cheddar cheese and you may beg to differ. You can even have the plain one, unadorned, shabby road trip-style, and be plenty satisfied. The sour cream and chive selection packs in 310 calories and 7 grams of fiber, fyi. Nothing to sneeze at. Get two (one of each) and you're enjoying a substantive supper. It probably won't be your last.
Dunkin' Donuts: Beyond Sausage Sandwich
We've gone this whole way and haven't addressed breakfast. Lenten Fridays have mornings, too, and they very much count as meat-abstention time. And, okay, fish is not in everyone's breakfast rotation anyway — besides maybe smoked salmon or lox (homemade or store-bought). So what are you doing for the first meat-free meal of the day?
Sure, you could get away with a bowl of cereal, a parfait, a protein bar, or some fruit. You could. Or you could feast on an A.M. sammy and have yourself a substantive, satisfying opening meal. Dunkin' Donuts has got you covered there. The Beyond Sausage Sandwich is a plant-based offering that provides a savory breakfast experience without breaking your meat-free motivation.
Another food franchise teaming up with the Beyond Meat folks, you'll recognize the very Dunkin' cookie-cutter egg, along with generally melted cheese, in tandem with the vegan sausage patty. Pair it with a coffee drink (perhaps even Ben Affleck's go-to Dunkin' order) and you'll completely forget you're within three fortnights of Easter.
Panda Express: Eggplant Tofu
You can ditch the sandwiches and faux burgers altogether, you know. You don't have to settle for an imitation of a fast-food item you really like. You don't have to hum and haw while requesting a slew of alterations to your regular order just to fit a pre-Easter ethos. You, yes you, can have a genuine meal that's not trying to be something else other than what it is. Where is such a place? Here's a hint: It has a panda as a mascot and it's also express.
Panda Express! Yes! The Asian-centric chain restaurant that we all need in our lives comes through big time during Lent. The eggplant tofu bowl on the menu is a perfect counterpoint to most other bready-carby chain fare: lightly-browned tofu, eggplant, and red bell peppers are tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce and bedded by the rice of your choice.
Zesty, delectable, satisfying, and not a crumb of meat to be seen. If you really want to protein it up, you can combine the contents with greens instead of one of the rice bases. Either way, you're in for a treat. And best of all, you'll be doing nothing wrong when it comes to your Lent promises. If that's not a win, I don't know what is.
Starbucks: Spicy Falafel Pocket
Want to be able to close your eyes, take a bite, and easily picture yourself overlooking the shores of the Eastern Mediterranean? The salted air tickling your skin? The sun warming your bones? Seagulls cawing far overhead?
Yeah, that'd be nice. How about a Starbucks spicy falafel pocket instead? Okay, it's not going to transport you to a paradise across the globe, but it can be a really nice thing to eat on a meat fast. Smashed falafel, creamy hummus, roasted peppers, pickled onions, and a spicy herb sauce tucked inside a toasted lavash: What's not to like about that? Falafel alone is always a fantastic substitute for meat. (Or is meat in fact the substitute? Eh? Eh?) Combine it with all that good stuff in a little envelope of flatbread and you might've just discovered your new quick meal must-have.
Particularly for Lent, this is a solid sandwich that allows you to sacrifice eating flesh without sacrificing satiation. Savvy, empathetic Starbucks customer or not, you should give it a go. Lord knows it'll fill you up. And major bonus: You can walk out of there all caffeinated up to take on Lenten demands. A good Friday indeed.