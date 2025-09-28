14 Panera Menu Items To Avoid Ordering, According To Customer Reviews

A good bowl of French onion soup encapsulates everything that a soup should be. It's warm, comforting, and complex in flavor. When you dig into this classic French dish, you can expect a savory broth with a hint of sweetness from caramelized onions and richness from the layer of cheese melting on top. Pair it with bread on the side and you'll see why it's become so beloved outside of its home country.

Some might be excited to see more than your typical tomato and chicken noodle options but, unfortunately, Panera doesn't seem to do justice to the classic French onion. "I'm trying it for the first time right now and I think it's terrible ... it's giving me a funny aftertaste and no depth of flavor!" one Reddit user complained. This is a common issue with other reviewers attesting to the soup being bland. The texture doesn't fair any better. Another reviewer on Reddit said the texture was more akin to a gravy than a soup while our reviewer here at The Takeout found it watery.

No one wants to be left guessing when it comes to their food. Unfortunately, that's exactly what this soup does. Panera's consistency issues drag down what could be a star item. If customers find that even the signature gooey cheese is missing from their meal, it's no wonder many consider this the worst Panera soup.