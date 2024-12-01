The Worst Panera Soup Is A Huge Let-Down

Few fast food chains or casual restaurants have harnessed the power of soup the way Panera Bread has. Whether it comes in a dish or Panera's famous double bread bowl, the chain allows you, the soup-mad consumer, to grab a plastic spoon and slurp up some hearty broth at a reasonable price. A bowl of soup and a piece of bread for dipping comes to around $7-9 –not bad at all.

But, of course, not all soups are created equal, and some options are a lot better than others. Luckily, you have plenty of resources at your disposal — including this very website — that will help you separate the hearty winners from the watery losers. The Takeout's Danny Palumbo ate and ranked every soup at Panera Bread, and while he naturally liked some better than others, there was one in particular that he didn't care for at all: the Bistro French onion soup.