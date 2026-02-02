Fast Food Chains With The Best Vegetarian And Vegan Options, Ranked

Nowadays, convenience is king and efficiency rules over all, but the concept of fast food has actually been around much longer than you may think. Before golden arches and purple-backed bells dominated popular culture, there were the ancient Roman thermopolia, where customers could purchase hot meals to-go. The first ever American fast food restaurant was White Castle, which laid the foundation for what would become a massively successful industry in the United States.

Clearly, fast food has come a long way, from simple, outdoor meal spots to chains with unmistakable branding and locations across the country. But fast food has also evolved in terms of its menu selection. While fast food almost immediately conjures up images of thick beef patties slathered in melty cheese, with more vegetarians and vegans craving quick options, some chains are shifting with the plant-based tide. Some have partnered with big brands like Beyond Meat and Oatly, while others have taken the route of in-house innovation.

But not all of these menu items are created equal. This is why we've compiled a list of fast food chains with the best vegetarian and vegan options. These chains were ranked based on the variety of options available (both vegetarian and vegan), how easy it is to order those options, and what customers have said about the quality of the food. Just because your plate doesn't have animal products on it, doesn't mean you have to miss out. In fact, some of these options might tempt even the meat-eaters.