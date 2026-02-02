Fast Food Chains With The Best Vegetarian And Vegan Options, Ranked
Nowadays, convenience is king and efficiency rules over all, but the concept of fast food has actually been around much longer than you may think. Before golden arches and purple-backed bells dominated popular culture, there were the ancient Roman thermopolia, where customers could purchase hot meals to-go. The first ever American fast food restaurant was White Castle, which laid the foundation for what would become a massively successful industry in the United States.
Clearly, fast food has come a long way, from simple, outdoor meal spots to chains with unmistakable branding and locations across the country. But fast food has also evolved in terms of its menu selection. While fast food almost immediately conjures up images of thick beef patties slathered in melty cheese, with more vegetarians and vegans craving quick options, some chains are shifting with the plant-based tide. Some have partnered with big brands like Beyond Meat and Oatly, while others have taken the route of in-house innovation.
But not all of these menu items are created equal. This is why we've compiled a list of fast food chains with the best vegetarian and vegan options. These chains were ranked based on the variety of options available (both vegetarian and vegan), how easy it is to order those options, and what customers have said about the quality of the food. Just because your plate doesn't have animal products on it, doesn't mean you have to miss out. In fact, some of these options might tempt even the meat-eaters.
12. Wendy's
If your group happens to make a pit stop at Wendy's on the next road trip, you'll find some options but not many. Wendy's menu poses a similar problem to many other restaurants, where plant-based diners are left to cobble together various sides to form something akin to a meal. Wendy's did test a plant-based burger in 2021 that seemed promising, but as of the time of writing, the item is no longer available.
The chain's menu doesn't explicitly label items as vegetarian or vegan, though clicking on an individual item does provide fairly detailed allergen and ingredient information. Vegetarians can enjoy salads like the Apple Pecan Salad, if they request chicken be omitted, or one of Wendy's classic baked potatoes topped with cheese or sour cream. Breakfast options include an egg and cheese biscuit and the dessert menu, including the beloved Frosty, is fair game.
However, vegans get the shorter end of the stick. The most filling option for a vegan is the plain baked potato without butter, which can be spiced up just a tad with a sprinkle of chives. Salads can be made vegan by omitting chicken and cheese, though the result isn't amazing. French fries are another potential option but be warned that they are cooked in the same oil as the chain's chicken nuggets and other animal products, which for many is a deal-breaker. Overall, while you can satisfy your hunger at Wendy's, it still falls behind the competition.
11. Subway
A sandwich shop isn't usually the go-to meal spot for a hungry vegetarian or vegan. With so many meat-filled sandwiches, often the only viable option is a few veggies tucked between slices of bread. Subway offers some more substantial options than Wendy's but still has a pretty limited menu, especially for vegans. Once upon a time, the chain launched a Beyond Meatball Marinara sandwich but that faded into obscurity.
Subway's Veggie Delite in sandwich, wrap, or salad form is the next best thing. The sandwich includes spinach, cucumbers, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and provolone cheese on multigrain bread. Omit the cheese for a vegan-friendly version. An even better option for plant-based diners is to customize their own sandwich and add as many vegetables and sauces as desired. For vegans, sauces like the sweet onion teriyaki sauce and classic barbecue sauce don't contain eggs or dairy. Vegans should be careful of bread choice, however, as many options contain milk or honey.
There is one other more elusive meatless sandwich option, and that's the Veggie Patty. When the patty was first released, it did contain dairy and eggs, however it has since been reformulated to be completely vegan. Unfortunately, this option isn't available at all locations in the U.S. and can sometimes face manufacturing issues, so check with your local store before making the trip.
10. Starbucks
When it comes to meat and dairy-free options, a cup of coffee is a pretty safe bet. Starbucks makes it easy to customize your cup of joe to your dietary preferences with non-dairy milks including oat, soy, coconut, and almond at no extra charge, and even non-dairy cold foams. But, unfortunately, coffee isn't enough to get you through the day, so what other options does the coffee giant have to offer?
For a more filling breakfast, vegetarians can indulge in the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, the Egg, Pesto & Mozzarella Sandwich, or the Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap. Egg bites and pastries from the bakery case are other viable options. Vegans, on the other hand, should avoid the Impossible sandwich. Even without the eggs and cheese, the bread contains dairy and eggs. Instead, opt for Starbucks' oatmeal which comes with toppings like nuts and raisins to customize with.
Most of these offerings are good but nothing to write home about. However, the best item at Starbucks for both vegans and vegetarians is the Spicy Falafel Pocket, a fairly new item released in 2025. Customers have been loving having a vegan option that's both substantial and tasty, especially when you top it off with your favorite sauce.
9. Del Taco
Though Del Taco's partnership with Beyond Meat has long been a thing of the past, and with it the Beyond 8 Layer Burrito, the chain still has some decent options left. Del Taco gets bonus points for having a separate vegetarian and vegan menu, highlighting its plant-based items with clear logos so you don't have to worry about searching through ingredient lists with a magnifying glass.
The restaurant offers a vegetarian breakfast burrito filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and red sauce. Non-breakfast burrito options include a bean and cheese burrito or an 8 Layer Veggie Burrito with cilantro-lime rice and guacamole that weighs more than half a pound. Vegetarians can also enjoy the chain's churros and shakes for a sweet treat.
As for vegans, the former options can be modified to omit cheese and dairy condiments like sour cream. Two default vegan items on the menu are the hashbrown sticks and crinkle-cut fries. Del Taco, despite not having a huge range of options, does offer more substantial meals than some of its competitors and makes them just a little easier to find for those who need them.
8. Carl's Jr.
Plant-based diners on the East Coast might consider a move to the West Coast because although Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are sister chains, they're serving things up a little differently. While both Hardee's and Carl's Jr. phased out their Beyond Meat burgers, Carl's Jr. replaced its Beyond Famous Star with a designated vegetarian menu addition, the Fried Zucchini Star, an option that even meat-eating customers enjoy. This comes as no surprise, as the restaurant's fried zucchini coins have long been a staple.
The sandwich features crisp, breaded zucchini pieces, layered with special sauce and the works. This is a great option for vegetarians that are tired of the same Impossible or Beyond Meat patties that most chains opt for, and is a good sign that chains can work outside the box. Unfortunately, Carl's Jr. still falls short on vegan options as the breading for the zucchini contains milk. However, vegans can request to build their own burger with veggies and sauces on a seeded bun. Pair it with waffle or natural-cut fries at lunchtime, or hash browns at breakfast time, and it gets the job done.
7. Burger King
Burger King introduced the Impossible Whopper in 2019, expanding its crown to include plant-based customers as well as the usual meat-eating clientele. And unlike other chains that have slowly dropped these menu items, the Impossible patties have stuck around to this day. The meat-free Whopper comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mayo just like the standard burger. Vegans can easily order the burger without mayonnaise.
Note that the Impossible patty is cooked on the same broiler as the meat patties. For some this may not be a problem. However, for those who prefer to avoid cross-contact, Burger King suggests requesting a worker to microwave the patty instead. The Impossible patty can also be added to other burgers on the menu in lieu of meat, if the Whopper's toppings aren't your jam.
However you order it, you can get an experience similar to the original burger, all without the animals. It's no wonder customers are hoping this one will stick around far into the future. Vegans and vegetarians can also enjoy a side of fries or hash browns, and maybe the tastiest and most surprising option on the menu, the french toast sticks. Neither the sticks themselves nor the syrup contain animal products, so you can indulge your sweet tooth without hesitation.
6. Panera Bread
Panera Bread falls firmly in the middle ranks when it comes to plant-based options. At one point, it may have ranked higher but after menu overhauls pushed the menu's focus toward animal products and further from veggie options, it lost a few points. However, when compared with other chains, Panera still does have a wider selection for vegetarians and vegans.
The dedicated vegetarian menu on Panera's website includes salads, sandwiches, and soups, as well as bagels and pastries. A healthier breakfast option that's also vegetarian-friendly is the Garden Avo & Egg White Sandwich, which offers protein and veggies on a thin multigrain bagel. For lunch, try the Toasted Caprese Focaccia or the Mediterranean Veggie. Both vegetarians and vegans should omit the feta cheese on the latter as it contains animal rennet, and vegans can swap out the tomato basil bread, which contains honey, for another vegan bread on the menu.
Unfortunately, Panera's popular vegan 10 Vegetable Soup is no longer available, much to many customers' dismay, but the restaurant does still offer some vegetarian soups. The Autumn Squash Soup and Creamy Tomato Soup, for example, make great pairings with your favorite meatless sandwich for a filling meal. Here's to hoping Panera's next menu switch-up has even more veggie options.
5. Fatburger
Fatburger deserves as much love as In-N-Out gets, and its plant-based options are just one reason why. Most of Fatburger's locations are centered around the West Coast, so those in other parts of the country may not be able to partake in the fun. But for those that can, the restaurant serves up an Impossible burger that can be made vegan by omitting mayo and adding dairy-free cheese. While many restaurants have hopped on the trend of plant-based burger patties, vegan cheese at big chains is still a rare find, so this option is a win.
The Skinny Fries, Fat Fries, and Sweet Potato Fries are all vegan so you can enjoy your burger as a whole meal. But perhaps the most exciting part of Fatburger's menu is the vegan shake selection. Choose from creamy chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, or banana flavored shakes, all minus the dairy. Overall, Fatburger has some unique options, especially with its vegan milkshakes and cheeses.
However, be warned that Fatburger is more pricey than your average fast food and the vegan options only add to that price. Even the vegan shakes are $3.74 more than the dairy versions at the time of writing. It may not be the cheap fast food experience you're looking for, but it is still a good stop for any plant-based diner looking for more exciting options.
4. Shake Shack
Another burger chain upping its plant-based game is Shake Shack. Customers have praised the restaurant for sticking to its guns and continuing to serve up not one but two meat-free burgers. People are especially happy because, in the midst of all the Impossible and Beyond Meat fatigue, Shake Shack offers something different.
One of Shake Shack's vegetarian options is the Veggie Shack, which is a veggie patty with cheese, crispy onions, pickles, and a signature sauce. The patty itself is made with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa, and is vegan. However, vegans should omit the toppings minus the pickles and swap the bun for a gluten-free bun or lettuce wrap.
The second vegetarian option is the 'Shroom Burger, which is unfortunately not vegan. The star is a fried portobello mushroom packed with muenster and cheddar cheese. Vegetarians and vegans can pair their respective sandwiches with Shake Shack's vegan-friendly fries and enjoy. While plant-based customers miss the chain's vegan shake and custard that were sadly discontinued, Shake Shack still stands out among the crowd with the quality of its selections.
3. Blaze Pizza
What vegetarian doesn't love a good pizza? Of all the fast food options to order, it's one of the easiest to customize and it definitely doesn't require meat to make a filling meal. However, for vegans, pizza isn't always the best option, particularly when it's from chains that rarely offer dairy-free alternatives. That being said, Blaze Pizza might soon replace your favorite delivery pizza, regardless of your dietary preferences.
Blaze offers not one but three vegan doughs to start off your pizza, and they're all clearly labeled on the menu when ordering online. The classic dough, gluten-free dough, and high-rise dough are all vegan. Vegetarians have more options for sauces like the white cream sauce, while vegans can choose between the classic red and spicy red sauce. Add a layer of vegan cheese and spicy vegan chorizo before moving on to veggies. Finish it off with a drizzle of balsamic glaze, barbecue sauce, buffalo sauce, or olive oil, and you have the perfect vegan pizza.
If you don't feel like customizing your own, Blaze also has designated vegetarian and vegan pizza options that can be ordered as is, straight from the menu. Add on a side of cheesy bread with vegan cheese and a salad, and you have an affordable meal for the whole family.
2. Chipotle
Build-your-own style fast food is always a lifesaver for those needing more customizable options. Luckily, Chipotle offers just that with its tasty and fairly healthy plant-based options. Of course, the classic rice, beans, and veggies is a tried-and-true combo from Chipotle, but the introduction of sofritas to the menu was a major game-changer.
The sofritas is made up of shredded tofu braised in a flavorful blend of spices and a popular choice for vegan and vegetarian customers. Luckily for all the vegans out there, Chipotle's tortillas, rice, beans, salsas, and guacamole are all also vegan. For vegetarians, the Monterey Jack cheese and queso are both made with vegetable rennet so those are fair game as well. The beauty of Chipotle is in the versatility and the freshness of the ingredients. It's easy to mix and match options, and you'll always end up with something both substantial and flavorful.
1. Taco Bell
If you've been a vegetarian or vegan for a while now, you probably know that Taco Bell is something of a holy grail for plant-based eaters. For years now, Taco Bell has been a staple for vegetarian and vegan meals, and it's done it all without any long-term meat substitutes on the menu. As a fast food chain with the most vegetarian options, it really doesn't need the meat, and the totally customizable menu makes things even easier.
Taco Bell features a designated vegetarian menu with clearly labeled options, as well as pages on the website directing customers on how to order both vegetarian and vegan meals. Many of the menu items are naturally vegetarian, from the Veggie Mexican Pizza to the Black Bean Chalupa Supreme. Vegans can easily customize anything on the menu by ordering it "fresco style," which omits dairy sauces and cheese, replacing them with pico de gallo.
Proteins can also be substituted with beans or potatoes for an equally filling option. The chalupa shells, taco shells, tostada shells, and more are also vegan, so all you have to do is choose a vessel and go crazy with fillings. Add a side of vegan cinnamon twists for dessert and you're set. Taco Bell even allows customers to save their custom creations on the app and share with others, so you can order your favorites as many times as you want.
Methodology
Eating out on a plant-based diet can be difficult, especially when you want something quick and affordable but you happen to be craving more than a salad. That's why we decided to dive deep into all the fast food options available and find the ones that stood out above the rest. These chains were ranked, first and foremost, on the variety of menu items. We were looking for restaurants that would satisfy both vegetarians and vegans, at any time of day, whether they're craving something savory or sweet.
Ease of ordering was another important factor. Many chains have plant-based options, but customers have to go searching for them. The highest ranked chains on this list guide customers to the jackpot with neon signs, offering items that are clearly labeled and allowing customers to put their own spin on their meals with endless customizations. And, of course, we couldn't rank these options without taking into consideration the consumers' opinions. The restaurants that came out on top stood out as fan favorites with overwhelming positive reviews on both the quality and versatility of their plant-based offerings.