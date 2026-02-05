This Chipotle Secret Nacho Hack Is Finally On The Menu — But There's A Catch
Chipotle fans are getting a long-requested menu item, but only for a limited time. On Thursday, February 5, the chain added three nacho options to its menu, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday. Fans will have to act fast, though, as it will only be available through February 8.
"For years, Chipotle superfans have created nacho hacks with their favorite Chipotle order," the brand said in a press release, acknowledging the popular Chipotle secret menu hack, where fans combine burrito bowls sans rice with chips and queso. "Drawing inspiration from those creations, Chipotle is adding nachos to its digital menu for the first time ever with three Game Day Nacho Hacks, available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com."
The basic Game Day Nacho Hack — named as a nod to fans' creativity — option includes two large bags of Chipotle's fresh tortilla chips, two large sides of queso blanco, two large sides of guac, and two large sides of roasted chili-corn salsa and fresh tomato salsa. You can opt to add either two cups of steak or adobo chicken. The ingredients come separately (nobody likes soggy nachos) and feed three to four people.
Chipotle's game day promo delivers free entrees to fans
The limited-time nachos aren't Chipotle's only game-day promo. The chain is offering up to $1 million in free entrees to fans who text in a code when an AI-generated ad crops up during the game. Conditions apply: The code will be posted on the brand's Instagram page via a 30-second reel, named "The Chipotle Realest 30," sometime between halftime and the third quarter.
The promo comes as companies like Svedka are launching AI-generated ads, often to customer backlash. Chipotle's free entree promo leverages customers' distaste for AI to highlight the chain's commitment to fresh, preservative-free ingredients. "With our real ingredients, we don't use any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives on our menu," Interim Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Perdue said in the press release. "When AI shows up in a TV ad after halftime, we're seizing that one moment to reward fans with what they really want: real food."
We know what you're thinking. No, the nachos aren't part of the promo. If you want to use your free entree for nachos, you'll have to make them the old-fashioned way: By dumping a burrito bowl on a pile of chips.