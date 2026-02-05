This Chipotle Secret Nacho Hack Is Finally On The Menu — But There's A Catch

Chipotle fans are getting a long-requested menu item, but only for a limited time. On Thursday, February 5, the chain added three nacho options to its menu, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday. Fans will have to act fast, though, as it will only be available through February 8.

"For years, Chipotle superfans have created nacho hacks with their favorite Chipotle order," the brand said in a press release, acknowledging the popular Chipotle secret menu hack, where fans combine burrito bowls sans rice with chips and queso. "Drawing inspiration from those creations, Chipotle is adding nachos to its digital menu for the first time ever with three Game Day Nacho Hacks, available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com."

The basic Game Day Nacho Hack — named as a nod to fans' creativity — option includes two large bags of Chipotle's fresh tortilla chips, two large sides of queso blanco, two large sides of guac, and two large sides of roasted chili-corn salsa and fresh tomato salsa. You can opt to add either two cups of steak or adobo chicken. The ingredients come separately (nobody likes soggy nachos) and feed three to four people.