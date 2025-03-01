Chipotle Secret Menu Items You Need To Try

It's a burrito! It's a quesadilla! No, it's both — it's a burritodilla. While you may need to walk the employee at the front counter through the necessary steps to make this secret menu item (if they don't recognize it, they may even think you're trying to order the similar, but not quite the same quesarito; however there is a difference, which we'll discuss in a moment), you'll find that the effort is well worth it, so long as you don't mind a little mess.

At its most basic, the burritodilla is a loaded quesadilla. While the quesadilla itself is technically a Chipotle secret menu item, too, the burritodilla takes things a step further. First, you'll need to ask for a quesadilla, but then also ask for the quesadilla to be filled with your favorite Chipotle burrito ingredients, rather than just cheese. It's important, too, to ask for half servings of all of the burrito ingredients. Otherwise, your burritodilla will run the risk of falling to pieces as soon as you pick it up.

Do note that it's best to order this secret menu item when your Chipotle isn't very busy. The burritodilla takes longer to make and may require the employees to make customers' orders, out of order, which can lead to confusion — and due to this, some employees may outright refuse to make this secret menu item if the restaurant is packed.